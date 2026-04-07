Vacca Family Law Group Is Connector Sponsor of Women Owned Law Symposium; Founder Andrea Vacca to Join Panel April 23

Vacca Family Law Group, led by 2025 Super Lawyers Top 50 Women in New York honoree Andrea Vacca, brings its community-focused approach to Women Owned Law event.

Sponsoring the WOL Annual Symposium at the Connector level is fitting, because connection is at the heart of what I believe in.” — Andrea Vacca, Owner and Founding Attorney at Vacca Family Law Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacca Family Law Group announced today that it is a Connector Sponsor of the Women Owned Law (WOL) Annual Symposium. Founding Attorney Andrea Vacca, a WOL member since 2019, will also appear as a featured panelist at the symposium on Thursday, April 23.

Vacca will join fellow law firm owner Deborah Nilson and business coach Ivy Slater for a session titled Building Your Team to Scale and Grow: Creating a Firm You Can Trust to Run Without You — a candid conversation about delegation, hiring, systems, and what it actually takes to stop being the bottleneck in your own practice.

“Sponsoring the WOL Annual Symposium at the Connector level is fitting, because connection is at the heart of what I believe in," said Andrea Vacca. "WOL has been a professional home for me since 2019, and this sponsorship is my way of investing in a community that has given so much to women law firm owners—and will continue to do so for years to come.”

The Connector-level sponsorship designation carries particular resonance for Vacca, who is well known for hosting her own “connector events,” intimate gatherings through which she intentionally brings together attorneys, advisors, and other professionals she believes would benefit from knowing one another. The symposium sponsorship is an extension of that same ethos on a national stage.

This June, Vacca Family Law Group celebrates its 22nd anniversary. Founded in 2004, the firm focuses exclusively on non-adversarial divorce and family law in New York City helping clients resolve complex matters amicably and without litigation. That singular focus over more than two decades has built a practice recognized for both legal rigor and a client-centered approach to some of the most high-stakes situations families face.

Vacca was recently named to Super Lawyers Top 50: Women, New York Metro (2025) and Super Lawyers Top 100: New York Metro (2025), placing her among a peer-reviewed cohort of the region's most accomplished attorneys.

The WOL Annual Symposium convenes women law firm owners and senior legal professionals for programming on leadership, business development, and community. The April 23 event will take place at the Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law.

ABOUT VACCA FAMILY LAW GROUP

Founded in 2004 by Andrea Vacca, Vacca Family Law Group is a New York City divorce and family law firm dedicated exclusively to non-adversarial divorce processes that focus on keeping families out of court. Andrea Vacca has been named to Super Lawyers Top 50: Women, New York Metro and Super Lawyers Top 100: New York Metro for 2025. The firm celebrates its 22nd anniversary in June 2026. Learn more at vaccalaw.com.

ABOUT WOMEN OWNED LAW

Women Owned Law (WOL) is a national organization dedicated to connecting, advancing, and empowering women who own or lead law firms. Through events, resources, and community, WOL supports the growth and visibility of women-owned law practices across the United States. Learn more at womenownedlaw.org.



Attorney Advertising. Sponsorship of and participation in the Women Owned Law Annual Symposium is based on professional involvement and community engagement. Such participation does not guarantee any particular outcome. Past results do not guarantee similar results.

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