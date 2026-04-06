Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for 'From the Ashes of Saint-Domingue' in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ From the Ashes of Saint-Domingue ” by Karrah Cheruiyot has been awarded Gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.As mainstream media prepares to release another adaptation of “The Count of Monte Cristo,” Karrah Cheruiyot reveals the truth that has been hidden in plain sight for centuries: that The Count of Monte Cristo is (and always has been) a man of color. Cheruiyot’s Gold-winning novel centers on the Black General of the French Revolution, Thomas-Alexandre Dumas, and reclaims the identity of a literary icon whose true heritage has long been ignored.This highly researched story spans two continents and three generations of war, romance, and historical erasure to finally grant Thomas-Alexandre Dumas and the legendary Count the honest legacy they deserve in a timely cultural and literary correction. This bold, masterfully written work breathes detail and much-needed accuracy into the life and accomplishments of Dumas, drawing readers into a deeply compelling tale of triumph and tribulation.About the Book:Don't tell Napoleon you read this book! He would be furious. This book is about how his greatest rival came to be... Thomas-Alexandre Dumas, the Black General of the French Revolution. Napoleon tried to bury Dumas' story in the annals of history, but he didn't count on the man's son writing down a revenge story against him, secretly weaving truth into one of the most beloved pieces of fiction ever written, “The Count of Monte Cristo.”This book is the origin story of the Dumas family. It is both highly-researched history and riveting fiction that fills in the gaps where historical records fall short. Immerse yourself in war, revenge, drama, and romance that spans three generations and two continents. Dive into the rich and powerful world of a family that no one believed in, but whose legacy the world has come to cherish.“This book's dual role as historical fiction and meta-commentary on storytelling itself is what really makes it stand out. Cheruiyot presents a new perspective on literary history while respecting the emotional impact of one of the most well-known vengeance novels ever written by framing the story as the hidden truth behind it. The book challenges the canon rather than merely adding to it.” – DK Marley, The Historical Fiction Company“‘From the Ashes of Saint-Domingue’ earns the Manhattan Book Award Gold distinction for its vivid storytelling, rich historical depth, and powerful emotional resonance. With sweeping ambition and literary grace, the novel brings an overlooked legacy to life while exploring war, family, revenge, and survival in a way that feels both meaningful and unforgettable. It stands out as a compelling work of historical fiction that honors the past while fully immersing readers in its drama.” - Manhattan Book AwardsAbout the Author:Dr. Karrah Cheruiyot has dedicated her life to educating the next generation about World History at both the high school and collegiate level. She currently serves as an adjunct professor at Morehouse College and a teacher St. Paul Central High School. Her deepest passion is about incorporating histories and stories that were hidden by people in power. There is power in the voices that were silenced, and she seeks to elevate those stories back to the history that they always deserved to be. Her debut novel, "From the Ashes of Saint-Domingue" (Pronounced in the nasal French way: S-eh-n Dough-mayn-guh) looks at how one of the greatest pieces of fiction ever written (The Count of Monte Cristo - by Alexandre Dumas) is actually hiding a coded revenge story against Napoléon, to bring poetic justice to the author's father... The Black General of the French Revolution, Thomas-Alexandre Dumas. For Cheruiyot, writing is a passion project full of research, joy, and passion. Before she became an educator or a writer, her first love was in the arts. She loved to perform on stage as an operatic soprano. Unfortunately, our world does little to make artistic performance an economically viable life-choice, so she moved to the much more lucrative field of public school teaching. (Yes, that is sarcastic!). When she isn't working or writing, Cheruiyot spends much of her time with her incredible husband and her four wonderful children.About Manhattan Book GroupManhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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