Midlothian Ophthalmologist Joins First 30 U.S. Surgeons with Early Access to Johnson & Johnson's Newest Cataract Lens

Texas Eye and Cataract continues to offer the best available options to Ellis County residents looking for cataract surgery options Texas Eye and Cataract's new facility in Midlothian opens new opportunities for vision care in Ellis County

Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD, Among First in the Nation to Offer the TECNIS PureSee IOL to Cataract Patients

Our team at T|E|C strives to improve outcomes for our patients. We believe the PureSee IOL will provide patients with another cutting-edge surgical option to help them see the good all around them” — Dr. Deepak Sobti

MIDLOTHIAN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Eye and Cataract (T|E|C) is proud to announce that Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD, has joined the ranks of a select group of ophthalmologists in the United States to receive pre-market access to Johnson & Johnson's newest intraocular lens, the TECNIS PureSee IOL.Dr. Sobti began offering the lens to eligible cataract surgery patients at the beginning of June 2026, giving residents of Midlothian and the surrounding area access to one of the most advanced vision-restoring technologies in the country before it becomes widely available.Cataracts, the gradual clouding of the eye's natural lens, are the leading cause of vision loss worldwide and affect millions of Americans, particularly those over the age of 60. During cataract surgery, the eye's clouded lens is removed and replaced with an artificial intraocular lens (IOL). The type of IOL a patient receives plays a major role in determining the quality and range of their vision after surgery.The TECNIS PureSee IOL received FDA approval in March 2026 and is the first and only FDA-approved extended depth of focus (EDOF) IOL that maintains contrast sensitivity comparable to a standard monofocal lens. Contrast sensitivity, the ability to distinguish objects from their backgrounds, is especially important in low-light or foggy conditions and has historically been a tradeoff with lenses designed to give patients an extended range of vision.What sets the TECNIS PureSee IOL apart is its purely refractive design. This design extends patients' range of vision without the common visual side effects which typically include halos or glare that older lens technologies sometimes cause. In clinical data, 97% of patients reported no very bothersome visual disturbances, and 97% said they would recommend the lens to friends or family. The lens is designed to deliver excellent distance and intermediate vision with meaningful near vision, reducing patients' reliance on glasses following surgery.Nearly half a million eyes worldwide have already benefited from the TECNIS PureSee IOL, which has been available in Europe and Canada for some time, but U.S. patients are only now gaining access following FDA approval."We are so grateful that we get to provide world-class care to our patients in Midlothian and Ellis County and we are excited for the outcomes that this new technology will help us achieve," said Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD, head cataract surgeon and founder of Texas Eye and Cataract.Patients interested in learning whether they are candidates for the TECNIS PureSee IOL are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Texas Eye and Cataract at (469)505-2020 or visit www.teceyecare.com . The clinic is located at 2251 Freeman Lane, Suite 100, Midlothian, Texas.

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