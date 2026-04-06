Zoetis Equine Renews Title Sponsorship for the 2026 Horses for Mental Health Campaign

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Fifth consecutive year of partnership strengthens global effort to expand access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and well-being.

At Zoetis, we are inspired by the incredible growth and impact of the Horses for Mental Health Campaign.” — Jen Blanchard, Head of Marketing for Zoetis U.S. Equine

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horses for Mental Health (HMH) is proud to announce the continued partnership with Zoetis , returning as the Title Sponsor of the 2026 Horses for Mental Health Campaign (formerly the Seen Through Horses Campaign). This marks the fifth consecutive year of Zoetis’ leadership support, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing mental health and well-being through the horse–human connection.Held annually during Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Horses for Mental Health Campaign unites nonprofit organizations, equine professionals, mental health specialists, supporters, and industry partners in a collective effort to increase awareness, public engagement, and funding for programs incorporating horses into mental health and personal growth services.Since the campaign launched in 2022, the partnership between Horses for Mental Health and Zoetis Equine has helped mobilize a growing global movement supporting nonprofit organizations working at the intersection of mental health and equine welfare. Together, the campaign has helped raise more than $2 million to support community-based programs expanding access to care.Jen Blanchard, Head of Marketing for Zoetis U.S. Equine, stated:“At Zoetis, we are inspired by the incredible growth and impact of the Horses for Mental Health Campaign, a testament to the hard work of our partners at HMH and the power of reciprocal care between humans and horses. Our continued partnership reflects our deep-rooted commitment to the well-being of both horses and the people whose lives they transform. We are honored to renew our title sponsorship of Horses for Mental Health in 2026, and to support the organizations at the forefront of this life-changing work.”The 2026 campaign will bring together 130 vetted nonprofit partners across the United States and internationally, each working within their communities to expand access to programs incorporating horses into mental health and well-being services. Horses for Mental Health provides participating organizations with campaign infrastructure, resources, and national awareness efforts that enable them to engage their communities and raise funds locally.“One of the most meaningful aspects of this campaign is the collective impact it creates for organizations working on the front lines of mental health and equine welfare,” said Tyler Brklacich, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Horses for Mental Health. “Zoetis has been an extraordinary partner from the very beginning. Their continued leadership has helped elevate this movement and support programs that are changing and saving lives in communities around the world.”From May 1–31, individuals and organizations can participate in the campaign by supporting nonprofit partners, becoming peer-to-peer fundraisers, or helping raise awareness about the role horses can play in supporting mental health and well-being.To learn more or support a program partner, visit horsesformentalhealth.org/campaign.About Horses for Mental HealthHorses for Mental Health is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization leading a national movement to elevate the role of horses in mental health and well-being. By convening nonprofits, mental health professionals, companies, and advocates, HMH creates collaborative opportunities to increase public engagement, expand access to services, and generate critical funding. Through campaigns like Horses For Mental Health, HMH amplifies the life-changing impact of programs that incorporate horses into mental health support and personal growth.About ZoetisZoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit zoetisequine.com to learn more.##

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