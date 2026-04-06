Venezuelan Author Rolando E. Boscán Releases “Here, Now, I,” a Raw & Unfiltered Book Challenging the Self-Help Industry

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world saturated with gurus, life hacks, and promises of instant transformation, Venezuelan author Rolando E. Boscán offers something radically different with the release of his new book, Here, Now, I.

Rather than presenting formulas for success or step-by-step instructions for happiness, the book strips away the clichés of the self-help industry and invites readers to confront themselves honestly.

“This book will not save you, and neither will I,” Boscán writes in its opening pages. “There are no answers here—only questions. It is not an example; it is a mirror.”

Across 197 pages of deeply personal reflection, Boscán shares stories of failure, resilience, defeat, and personal transformation. The book explores the moments that forced him to look inward and recognize that while others may point toward a path, only each individual can walk it.

“Real change—the kind that hurts, heals, and transforms—does not begin in someone else’s voice or in a list of habits,” Boscán writes. “It begins inside you.”

Instead of promising easy answers, Here, Now, I offers readers an invitation: to stop searching outside for meaning and begin reconnecting with their own truth.

The book speaks particularly to readers who feel disillusioned with traditional motivational content and are searching for something more honest and human.

“Here, Now, I” is for anyone tired of empty motivational phrases, anyone who has tried countless routines yet still feels that something is missing, and anyone ready to stop copying other people’s lives and start writing their own story.

The book is now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/03hpSMi3

About the Author

Rolando E. Boscán is a Venezuelan writer and entrepreneur who writes from lived experience rather than theory. Through honest and unfiltered storytelling, he explores themes of self-awareness, personal responsibility, and inner transformation, encouraging readers to reconnect with their essence and discover their own path.

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