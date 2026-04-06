SalesMonster.ai Announces Strategic Partnership with Insurance Industry Titans Roger Smith and Marc Zipper

Sales Monster Ai - Best & #1 Ai Role Play Software For Sales Professionals Sales Monster Ai - Best & #1 Ai Role Play Software For Sales Professionals - 50% Discount

Announcement of New Partnership and Product Launch of Co-Pilot AI Tool, Redesigned Website, Sales Professional Ai Platform

JUNO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former CEOs of American Income Life and Liberty National join SalesMonster.ai as the company launches its next-generation Co-Pilot AI platform — signaling an aggressive new chapter for the industry's most advanced AI sales training platform.

SalesMonster.ai, the custom-built AI sales training and role-play platform, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with insurance industry titans Roger Smith and Marc Zipper. Alongside this announcement, the company unveiled its newly redesigned website, the mid-April launch of its Co-Pilot AI platform, and a new Affiliate Partner Program — marking a defining moment in the company's aggressive growth phase.

INDUSTRY POWERHOUSES JOIN THE MISSION

Roger Smith and Marc Zipper are not advisors or figureheads — they are operators who have built and scaled some of the largest sales organizations in the country, and they have chosen SalesMonster.ai as the platform that will define the next era of sales training.

Roger Smith — Co-CEO

Former CEO of both American Income Life and Liberty National, Roger oversaw thousands of agents, drove billions in revenue, and set the standard for large-scale insurance sales team performance. As Co-CEO, he will drive enterprise growth, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

Marc Zipper — Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Marc brings a powerful combination of financial acumen and sales leadership to SalesMonster.ai. He will oversee the company's financial strategy, funding initiatives, and operational scalability as the platform accelerates into its next growth phase.

"Roger and Marc aren't just advisors — they're operators who've built and led the kind of sales organizations our platform was designed to serve. Together with Eric Giglione, this executive team is the most formidable in our history."

— S. Anthony Asenjo, Founder & President, SalesMonster.ai

INTRODUCING CO-PILOT — LAUNCHING MID-APRIL 2026

Co-Pilot is SalesMonster.ai's real-time AI sales guidance tool that works silently during live calls, whispering the perfect response to your reps at exactly the right moment. Think of it as your best sales manager sitting next to every rep on every call — without adding headcount.

Co-Pilot integrates with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, VOIP systems, CRMs, and 150+ platforms. The moment a prospect hesitates or raises an objection, Co-Pilot delivers the ideal response, tone, and next step — invisibly, instantly.

• Guides reps through 10,000+ objection variations in real time

• Reads the room — knows when to push, when to pull back

• Loaded with YOUR scripts, playbook, and sales methodology

• Cuts new rep ramp time by up to 67% — closing deals in week one

• Delivers 3.7x higher close rates on average

"Co-Pilot is the missing piece between training and execution — and it's going to change everything for our clients."

— S. Anthony Asenjo, Founder & President, SalesMonster.ai

THE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

S. Anthony Asenjo — Founder & President

Architect of SalesMonster.ai's proprietary technology, combining decades of insurance industry experience since 1992 with hands-on software development. Leads product vision and strategic direction.

Eric Giglione — Co-Founder & CEO

Leads day-to-day operations, business development, and organizational growth strategy with extensive insurance and sales leadership experience.

Roger Smith — Co-CEO

Former CEO of American Income Life and Liberty National. Drives enterprise expansion, strategic partnerships, and large-scale deployment.

Marc Zipper — CFO

Leads financial strategy, funding initiatives, and operational scalability across insurance and financial services.

THE VISION AHEAD

SalesMonster.ai was not built in a boardroom by engineers who have never made a cold call. It was built by sales professionals — people who have sat across the kitchen table, handled every objection, lost deals they should have won, and learned what it actually takes to close. That DNA is woven into every feature, every workflow, and every tool the platform delivers. This is technology built by people who sell, for people who sell.

And that foundation is about to expand in a way the industry has never seen.

SalesMonster.ai is launching a first-of-its-kind Sales Ecosystem — a single platform that houses a full suite of tools purpose-built for sales professionals, all in one location. No more stitching together five different apps. No more switching between a training tool, a CRM, a dialer, an analytics dashboard, and a coaching platform. Everything a sales team needs to recruit, train, practice, perform, and scale lives inside one unified system — designed the way salespeople actually work.

The ecosystem includes AI-powered role-play and script training, real-time Co-Pilot guidance during live calls, performance analytics and coaching dashboards, agency hierarchy management for enterprise teams, multilingual support across 13 languages, and an expanding suite of sales productivity tools — all engineered around the reality of what it takes to build a team that closes.

This is the operating system for the modern sales organization. Not a feature. Not a plugin. A complete, connected, always-on environment where every rep trains smarter, performs better, and closes more — backed by AI that understands the sales process because the people who built it lived it.

SalesMonster.ai is scaling across insurance, call center, B2B, real estate, and enterprise verticals — with Roger Smith and Marc Zipper leading enterprise expansion, a growing affiliate partner network, and the most battle-tested leadership team in the company's history. The era of AI-powered sales execution has arrived. And it was built by closers

ABOUT SALESMONSTER.AI

SalesMonster.ai is a custom-built AI sales training and role-play platform helping sales teams train faster, practice smarter, and close more deals. The platform delivers unlimited AI-powered role-play, real-time coaching analytics, Co-Pilot live sales guidance, and enterprise management tools across insurance, call centers, B2B, and beyond. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Book a Demo: https://salesmonster.ai/book-a-demo/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.