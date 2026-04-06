PureLine Expands Oxidant Portfolio to Deliver Flexible, High-Performance Water Treatment Solutions

PureLine expanded its oxidant portfolio to enable more flexible, customized water treatment across industries.

BENSENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PureLine, a leader in advanced water treatment solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced the expansion of its oxidant portfolio to better serve evolving client needs across complex operating environments.Building on its established expertise in chlorine dioxide (ClO₂), particularly in demanding recycle and frac-on-the-fly (FOTF) applications, PureLine now offers a broader suite of oxidant chemistries, including:• Sodium hypochlorite (bleach)• Peracetic acid (PAA)• Hydrogen peroxide programsThis expanded offering enables PureLine to tailor treatment strategies based on specific operational drivers, including water quality, logistics, system compatibility, cost considerations, and operator preference.“Our approach is chemistry-agnostic and results-driven,” said Tim Lathrop, President. “We deploy the right oxidant, or combination of oxidants, to deliver reliable microbial control, effective sulfide oxidation, and consistent water quality across a wide range of field conditions.”In addition to oxidant programs, PureLine continues to provide a full suite of complementary chemistries, including friction reducers, scale inhibitors, and non-oxidizing biocides for residual downhole protection—supporting fully integrated water management strategies.Beyond North America, PureLine has established a strong operational presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, supporting large-scale oil and gas projects in some of the world’s most demanding environments. This global experience reinforces the company’s ability to execute at scale, adapt to regional requirements, and deliver consistent, high-performance results across diverse geographies.While oil and gas remains a core market, PureLine’s capabilities extend into industrial water treatment, food and beverage sanitation, and specialized disinfection applications, leveraging cross-industry expertise to drive innovation and performance in every sector it serves.

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