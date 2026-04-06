The Duravent Group Appoints Jillian Gresk as Vice President of Ecommerce

Jillian Gresk, newly appointed Vice President of Ecommerce at the Duravent Group

Gresk will lead the Duravent Group’s Ecommerce strategy, scaling Ecommerce across the company and throughout channels.

Jillian's experience in scaling Ecommerce and strengthening marketplace performance will be instrumental as we further establish Ecommerce as a core driver of value for our customers.” — Adam Soliman, CCO of the Duravent Group

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™—a recognized leader in the venting and air control industries—is pleased to announce the appointment of Jillian Gresk as Vice President of Ecommerce as part of the company’s continued investment in digital growth and the expansion of its Ecommerce capabilities.Gresk will lead the Duravent Group’s Ecommerce strategy, scaling Ecommerce across the company and throughout channels.Gresk brings more than 16 years of experience building and scaling Ecommerce and marketplace businesses within established brands. She joins the Duravent Group from WÜSTHOF, where she most recently served as Vice President, Global Digital, leading global digital growth from infancy into a significant revenue driver, representing more than half of the company’s total business. Gresk has also held various leadership positions at Amazon, Overstock.com, and Mohawk Industries where she built teams, processes, and strategies needed for long-term, scalable success.Throughout her career, Gresk has driven double- and triple-digit growth across North America, Europe, and APAC, launched new marketplaces, optimized digital advertising performance, and aligned digital strategies to strengthen brand equity while expanding global reach.“Jillian’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment as we continue to invest in our digital transformation,” said Adam Soliman, Chief Commercial Officer of the Duravent Group. “Her experience in scaling Ecommerce and strengthening marketplace performance will be instrumental as we further establish Ecommerce as a core driver of value for our customers. ”The Duravent Group looks forward to welcoming Gresk as she leads the next phase of the company’s Ecommerce strategy and accelerates digital growth.About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.