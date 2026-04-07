AGS Designed and Built Mini Golf Course to Open April 16 in Kokomo, Indiana

The “Little Links” mini golf course, designed and built by Adventure Golf & Sports (AGS), features a variety of turf along with some slopes and contours to challenge even seasoned golfers.

Using their Modular Advantage® System, AGS designed and built an 18-hole, ADA compliant Mini Golf course in Cutler Park, Kokomo, Indiana for Bridges Outreach

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grand Opening of the Kokomo "Little Links" outdoor miniature golf course at Cutler Park in the City of Kokomo, Indiana, is scheduled for April 16, 2026. It will be operated by Bridges Outreach, a non-profit organization that will employ mostly high school youth as part of their mission to bridge churches, schools and communities. The new 18-hole ADA compliant miniature golf course was designed and built by Adventure Golf & Sports (AGS) using their eco-friendly Modular Advantage® Mini Golf System.“This is actually more like a golf course that’s been miniaturized,” says Taflinger. “Holes are set up like real golf holes. You could hit it out of bounds, you can hit it in water, you can hit it in sand. Those things are turf, not real water or sand. But it’s more like real golf where you try to get to one spot and then to the next spot other than just whacking the ball and letting it ricochet off borders. There’s no windmills or clown’s mouth or stuff like that.Although the course was completed last summer, it wasn’t until October that parking, lights, benches and a fence were installed and grass planted, so the Grand Opening was postponed to this year. “But we’ve played the course a bunch,” says Travis Tafliner, CEO of Bridges Outreach. “My staff has, the parks department has... and we’re committed to open mid-April this year.“People like it, and I feel it will bring people back because they’ll want to learn the course and get better scores. It’s got a little more challenge to it, but I think that can work as an advantage.”The AGS Modular Advantage Mini Golf system used to build the course features interlocking, flexible, patented panels made from recycled materials that are permeable for easy water drainage. While the looks and durability of the AGS Modular Advantage system can match that of a concrete course, the permeability makes the course eco-friendly and ready for play soon after a rain shower since there is no pooling of water that is common with non-porous surfaces like wood or concrete. The interlocking panel construction also avoids the freeze-thaw surface-cracking cycle that concrete courses often experience in cold climates.“And our course is also ADA accessible,” adds Taflinger, “so we have nine holes that can be used for people in wheelchairs. They’ll play the same nine holes twice if they want to play 18. The other nine have little bit more elevation and contours.“There are seven or eight wooden bridges (on the course), that give you a chance at a hole-in-one, but if you miss it, you’ve got to go around. They (AGS) call them sluices, but they’re essentially little shortcuts through the green. And then we have blue turf, brown turf and green turf that represent water hazards, bunkers and then an actual putting green, and then we have rough turf which represents ‘being in the rough’ and you have to hit out of that.“We call everything a par 3, but I’d say over half the holes are almost impossible to hit a hole-in-one. You can’t bounce the ball. If you hit it too hard, it just goes out of bounds. It’s like real golf...you have to hit a couple of shots before you get to approach (the hole). It’s the same here. Sometimes you have to hit to a certain landing spot to get to the hole. We definitely have a couple of holes that could be par 4s. We just call everything a par 3, though, for simplicity’s sake...most of our holes are extremely difficult.”With the help of a grant and a fundraising campaign, Bridges Outreach engaged Adventure Golf & Sports directly and paid for the Little Links course. The City of Kokomo gave Bridges Outreach land within Cutler Park for the course, where the City also has tennis courts, pickleball, a baseball field, basketball court and public restrooms. The city also paid for the parking area, lights, water and handled some of the pre-construction work. As Taflinger says, “They get a nice attraction and amenity for the city but they don’t have to manage it.“It’s a ministry on so many levels because it’s a place for kids to go at night. Gives kids something safe and fun to do. It pays kids to work there and also it makes a profit because our mentoring and after-school programs for youth are completely free. So this will help supplement those programs.”For more information about the AGS Modular Advantage Mini Golf system, as well as custom designed miniature golf courses from AGS and pre-made portable systems that can be used in a variety of situations, email info@agsgolfandsports.com, call (231) 922-8166 or visit www.AGSGolfandSports.com About Adventure Golf & Sports:Adventure Golf & Sports (AGS) is a global leader in the design and installation of fun, interactive, cost-effective entertainment attractions like Miniature Golf, Pickleball, Shuffleboard Bocce Ball, Duck Pin Bowling and other game courts. Besides traditional, permanent concrete installations, AGS has long term experience installing interlocking panel system versions like their Modular AdvantageMini Golf system and Bunkers & Bumps™ style courses for indoor and outdoor applications for family entertainment centers, amusement parks, retail centers, hotels, resorts, campgrounds and RV parks, as well as designing and installing on rooftops, piers and cruise ship decks. AGS is also exclusive sales agent and installer for the high-tech mini-golf RemarkaBall© in the U.S. and Canada.About Bridges Outreach:Bridges Outreach is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging communities, schools and churches through programs that feed, tutor, mentor, employ and provide affordable housing to youth and their families. All proceeds from Kokomo Little Links will support Bridges Outreach’s mission to develop youth through discipleship, education, leadership skills and workforce readiness. Bridges’ employment services include training in interviewing, budgeting, resume-building, customer service, and problem-solving—all rooted in a Christ-centered environment.

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