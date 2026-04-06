Volunteers Sought to Join DNREC in Cleaning Up Concord Pond near Seaford for Earth Month

Volunteers can make a big impact on the Deep Creek watershed by cleaning up areas that filter into it, such as Concord Pond near Seaford /Delaware DNREC photo

As part of an Earth Month celebration, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is seeking volunteers to join this year’s cleanup event at Concord Pond, a popular fishing and boating destination near Seaford. Volunteers are asked to pre-register for the event to be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 11.

DNREC, in partnership with Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, sponsors the annual cleanup to help improve local water quality and support wildlife habitat. Concord Pond is in the Deep Creek watershed and drains directly into the creek at the cleanup site. Deep Creek also flows into the larger Nanticoke River watershed and Chesapeake Bay Basin. Volunteers who take part in cleanups and tree plantings improve the health of local waterways and ecosystems, as well as the larger waterbodies they drain into.

The Deep Creek Watershed supports vital underwater grasses known as submerged aquatic vegetation, which fish use for spawning, nurseries and protective cover. However, the watershed also has been impacted by nonpoint source pollution, which can make it difficult for vegetation and other aquatic species to thrive. Nonpoint source pollution originates from a variety of places and can come from fertilizers, animal waste, septic systems, litter and other sources. Planting buffers of trees and aquatic vegetation along waterways can help catch, absorb and filter pollutants.

Volunteers will arrive in the parking area at the intersection of Concord Pond Road (Road 516) and Henry Drive in Seaford, where supplies, drinking water and light snacks will be available. Trash bags, gloves and trash grabbers will be provided, though participants are encouraged to bring their own trash grabbers, if available. Cleanup efforts will focus on both the tidal and nontidal areas around the pond and creek.

DNREC’s Nonpoint Source Program and Chesapeake Implementation Program offer funding for projects that reduce nutrient and sediment pollution. Also, within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, the Delaware Community Conservation Assistance Program provides financial and technical assistance to homeowners for implementing eligible conservation practices. The Nanticoke Watershed Alliance assists with projects that improve the health of local waterways and monitors water quality through the volunteer Creek Watchers Program.

Visit the delawarewatersheds.org webpage to identify and learn more about local watersheds. To join DNREC in celebrating Earth Month along with Earth Day (April 22), visit the de.gov/earthday webpage.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov