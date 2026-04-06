Chris Voss Joins 'The Money Signal' Podcast to Discuss How Human Behavior Drives Decisions

The latest episode of The Money Signal Podcast: From Main Street to Wall Street Chris Voss, Peter Tuchman and Tsvetta Kaleynska

Chris Voss joins The Money Signal for a conversation on negotiation psychology, behavioral finance, and real-time decision-making under pressure.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former FBI lead hostage negotiator, bestselling author, and The Black Swan Group CEO Chris Voss appeared on a new episode of "The Money Signal: From Main Street to Wall Street,," a podcast hosted by behavioral data strategist Tsvetta Kaleynska and New York Stock Exchange floor trader Peter Tuchman, widely known as the Einstein of Wall Street.

The episode examines how human behavior under pressure shapes decisions across high-stakes negotiation, financial market execution, and consumer intelligence. The discussion centers on the relationship between people, pressure, and behavioral patterns — and how the same psychological signals appear in crisis negotiation, live market trading, and digital data analysis.

Voss, one of the world's foremost authorities on negotiation psychology and emotional intelligence, shared insights on how loss aversion and behavioral triggers drive decision-making in both personal and professional environments.

"People are driven — their behavior principally through negative thinking and loss. Those are always the biggest decision-making factors." — Chris Voss

His experience negotiating in life-or-death situations provides a distinctive lens on how individuals respond to uncertainty, risk, and stress — principles that translate directly into financial markets and business strategy.

Tuchman connected these negotiation principles to the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, where real-time judgment, instinct, and the ability to read people remain critical despite the rise of algorithmic trading and automation. The conversation highlighted the enduring importance of the human element in markets that increasingly rely on technology.

Kaleynska explored how modern social listening intelligence and behavioral data analysis can identify the patterns that drive both consumer activity and financial trends. By translating digital signals into actionable market insights, the same principles used in high-stakes negotiation and floor trading can be applied to marketing strategy, media planning, and economic forecasting.

The full episode is available now on all major podcast platforms.



About The Money Signal

Produced by GLORION MEDIA in New York City, "The Money Signal: From Main Street to Wall Street" features conversations with leaders in finance, business, technology, and policy. Each episode translates real-time signals from consumer behavior and market activity into clear, actionable insights for investors, entrepreneurs, and business professionals.

About The Black Swan Group

Founded by former FBI lead hostage negotiator Chris Voss, The Black Swan Group delivers negotiation training and consulting to Fortune 500 companies and business leaders worldwide. Voss is the author of the bestselling book Never Split the Difference.



About GLORION MEDIA

GLORION MEDIA is a New York City based podcast advertising and influencer media company founded by entrepreneur Tsvetta Kaleynska. The company provides podcast production, social media promotion, and influencer-led media distribution, helping brands reach high-value audiences through performance-driven storytelling and data-informed digital amplification.

Powered by real-time social listening intelligence, GLORION MEDIA aligns brand messaging with what digital audiences are actively signaling online, enabling more precise targeting and stronger media performance.

Its flagship Wall Street podcast, “The Money Signal: From Main Street to Wall Street,” is co-hosted by Tsvetta Kaleynska and NYSE floor trader Peter Tuchman, widely known as the Einstein of Wall Street, delivering conversations on markets, psychology, consumer behavior, and real-time financial signals.

Company Website: https://glorionmedia.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/glorion-media

Podcast: “The Money Signal: From Main Street to Wall Street”

Website: https://moneysignalpodcast.com

Instagram: http://instagram.com/moneysignal.podcast

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@moneysignal.podcast

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4RAN6U0MUssswgOLFFcyFJ

Peter Tuchman (co-host): https://www.instagram.com/einsteinofwallst/

Tsvetta Kaleynska (Founder & CEO): https://www.instagram.com/tsvetta/

Founder: Tsvetta Kaleynska

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/tsvetta

Media Contact:

tsvettak@glorion-media.com

GLORION MEDIA

New York, NY

How FBI Negotiation Tactics Apply to Wall Street | The Money Signal Podcast: From Main Street to Wall Street

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