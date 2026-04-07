CCS International Announces Strategic Transition; Ian Parr to Lead Independent Growth of Tenzing One

Ian Parr retires from CCS after 47 years to lead Tenzing One, an independent platform for municipalities, developers, schools, and owner’s reps.

After years advising owners, it was clear better processes were needed. Tenzing One delivers the visibility and control they’ve been missing, helping manage increasingly complex capital programs.” — Ian Par, CEO, Tenzing One

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS International has announced the retirement of Ian Parr, former Founder and leader of CCS for 47 years. Ian will now focus exclusively on leading Tenzing One as an independent software company serving capital project owners, specifically municipalities, school districts, property developers, and owner’s representatives.Ian will now dedicate his full attention to expanding Tenzing One’s software platform. Tenzing One was built by owners representatives to address the growing need for owners to track their capital projects inside their own platform and no longer leveraging General Contractors tools which aren’t tailored to the owner.Tenzing One delivers a single destination for capital project oversight, bringing together the full lifecycle of planning, execution, and long-term asset management into one cohesive platform. Built from decades of hands-on experience working alongside capital owners and understanding their operational challenges, the solution is structured around milestone-driven workflows that span from pre-design through construction completion and ongoing upkeep. Unlike traditional systems that require lengthy implementations, Tenzing One is designed to be fully operational in hours, not weeks; enabling teams to move from fragmented processes to complete visibility with immediate impact.“After years of advising owners on how to manage capital projects more effectively, it became clear that the industry needed better processes to manage their projects,” said Parr. “Tenzing One was built to give capital project leaders the visibility and control they’ve been missing. This transition allows us to focus entirely on advancing that platform and supporting owners who are managing increasingly complex programs.”, Ian Parr, CEO of Tenzing One, stated.The separation positions Tenzing One to accelerate product development and expand its presence among municipalities, infrastructure owners, developers, and owner’s representatives seeking greater operational oversight of capital construction initiatives.Ian continues, “Tenzing One grew directly out of the need for owners to have more visibility across their capital projects, and a single destination where every task, risk, document email could be accessed” Parr added. “By operating independently, we can move faster, invest more deeply in the technology, and continue building the platform owners need to manage projects with clarity and confidence.”About Tenzing OneTenzing One is a technology platform designed to help capital project owners manage complex construction programs with greater transparency and control. The platform centralizes project oversight, budgets, contractor coordination, and reporting into a single system, enabling municipalities, developers, and owner’s representatives to maintain visibility across projects and make informed decisions throughout the construction lifecycle.

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