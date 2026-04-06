Billlie Announces May Comeback with the First Full-length Album, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two

Photo Credit: MYSTIC STORY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-pop girl group Billlie announced that they will be making a comeback in early May with their first full-length album since their debut in 2021, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two. This album is also a continuation of their second mini-album, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one, which featured one of Billlie’s globally beloved tracks, “GingaMingaYo (the strange world).”Ahead of releasing the full-length album, Billlie released a pre-release single, cloud palace ~ false awakening, in January. The single entered HOT100 Chart in Melon, one of the biggest music streaming platforms in Korea. It also charted on iTunes K-pop album charts across multiple countries, including the United States, Japan, and France.Billlie has steadily expanded their global presence through powerful live performances and various activities in Japan, the United States, the Middle East, and Spain. In September 2025, the group appeared on Apple TV+’s music show KPOPPED, where they performed collaborative stages alongside iconic artists like Patti LaBelle and Megan Thee Stallion. Most recently, Billlie won the Next Wave Award at the 33rd Hanteo Music Awards 2025, affirming their musical capabilities and global potential. Well-known for their identity as “conceptual K-pop icons,” Billlie hopes to further define their distinctive narrative and musical spectrum through the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two.ABOUT BilllieBilllie is a seven-member K-pop girl group under MYSTIC STORY. The members include SIYOON, SHEON, TSUKI, MOON SUA, HARAM, SUHYEON, and HARUNA. Billlie’s group name holds the meaning of “expressing our B-side, or inner identity, that everyone holds and can relate to.” Billlie debuted on November 10, 2021, with their first mini-album, the Billage of perception : chapter one. Its title track, “RING X RING,” was created by hitmaker duo Lee Minsu and Kim Eana, and announced the beginning of Billlie’s unique lore based on a mysterious event that happened in a village.In 2022, the group released two mini-albums, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one and the Billage of perception: chapter two, to expand on their uniquely creative storytelling. Their fourth mini-album, which was released in March 2023, the Billage of perception: chapter three, was also nominated for the Best K-pop Album at the 21st Korean Music Awards. In February 2024, Billlie debuted in Japan with their first Japanese mini-album, Knock-on Effect.In October 2024, Billlie released their fifth mini-album, appendix: Of All We Have Lost, with the title track “remembrance candy,” for which a veteran artist, IU, wrote the lyrics, and completed the group’s genre with a more dynamic sound.Billlie successfully completed their first world tour, Our FLOWERLD (Belllie've You), in March 2025, captivating audiences across 31 cities throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. Also, Billlie appeared on Apple TV+’s KPOPPED, collaborating with legendary artist Patti LaBelle for “Lady Marmalade,” and with iconic artist Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.