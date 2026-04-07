Sour Is the New Sweet: GoodPop Introduces First Sour Pops made from Real Fruit, with a Patent-Pending Sour Candy Coating

GoodPop's new Fruit Sours Pops, available in two flavor packs GoodPop's Green Apple & Lemonade Fruit Sours Variety Pack GoodPop's Cherry & Melon Sour Pops, inspired by favorite candy flavors

Available in four mouth-puckering flavors, the pops build on momentum from a 2025 collaboration with SmartSweets and the growing popularity of sour treats.

AUSTIN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoodPop , a viral category leader in better-for-you frozen treats, launches the first real fruit pop inspired by sour candy, made with a fruit juice base and a patent-pending sour candy-coating inspired by the booming sour candy trend. The pops are now available in two variety packs, one with Cherry & Melon and another featuring Green Apple & Lemonade , and sold at retailers nationwide—including Whole Foods, Wegmans, HEB, and Costco San Francisco locations.Fruit Sours are an ambitious continuation of GoodPop’s broader innovation strategy of translating popular modern treats into frozen creations, with more creative launches to come throughout the year. This first-of-its-kind pop was born out of overwhelming consumer enthusiasm for GoodPop's 2025 SmartSweets summer collaboration—frozen Sourmelon Pop Bites that sold out in mere minutes, demonstrating exceptionally strong demand for frozen treats featuring bold, sour flavors. The concept gained traction with both retailers and consumers alike as sour candy continued to grow on TikTok, a true modern trend.In creating Fruit Sours, GoodPop looked to beloved candy aisles for inspiration—the Cherry & Melon pack in particular was inspired by red & pink candy flavor favorites. Fruit Sours deliver a one-of-a-kind texture, thanks to an innovative patent-pending process that perfectly coats each frozen pop in a vibrant layer of tangy sour powder. The unique coating lends each lick its own flavor journey, with the real fruit base balancing out the tart exteriors. The photography captures the candy coating’s rich texture in vivid detail, while bold graphics set Fruit Sours apart from GoodPop’s core lineup, signaling a launch unlike anything before. GoodPop’s Fruit Sours are the first better-for-you alternative with only 3g of added sugar (10g total)—83% less than the leading frozen sour pop.“I’m thrilled to introduce Fruit Sours, which bring a brand new experience to the line. Sour is everywhere (and a personal favorite), so we’re proud to offer the first sour pop made with real fruit and less added sugar," says GoodPop Founder and CEO Daniel Goetz. “Our goal at GoodPop is to bring innovation into the frozen category while meeting our very high nutrition and ingredient standards. Our proprietary sour candy coating brings an added layer of whimsy and delight to a rapidly rising category and I can’t wait for people to try them.”Industry-wide, sour flavors continue to be a top trend for 2026. Sour candy challenge videos are up 81% on social, menu mentions of sour flavors have grown 15% in just two years, and beverage forecasters are already tracking “swour” (sweet and sour) as a defining flavor mashup for 2026. Sour and candy-inspired novelty items are up +137% YTD and the sour candy market is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2033, outpacing even chocolate.To celebrate Fruit Sours across social, GoodPop tapped four bold TikTok creatives to bring the sweet-meets-sour clash to life through their own lens. From conceptual photoshoots and colorful paintings to playful DIYs, each creator interprets the dynamic tension between sour and sweet in a way that feels distinctly their own. Building on this creator-led series, GoodPop also partnered with Swng Productions to develop a hero video that anchors the campaign. Together, the content rolls out across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, capturing the energy, contrast, and creativity behind the original pops. The videos will go live on GoodPop’s Instagram and TikTok the week of April 7th.The unique innovation will retail for $6.99–$8.99/8ct and $12.99 for a box of 16 at San Francisco Costco locations.About GoodPopSince 2009, GoodPop has been on a mission to clean up the classic treats we’re nostalgic for by offering better-for-you frozen pops made of real ingredients with less sugar and nothing artificial. Their delicious and wholesome products are genuinely good, inside and out. From the high-quality ingredients they ethically source to how they take care of their partners and planet, GoodPop exists to give back to their communities one treat—and good deed—at a time. GoodPop products come in 20+ delicious flavors and are available nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, and more.FAQWhat are GoodPop Fruit Sours?Fruit Sours are the first real-fruit frozen pops inspired by sour candy. They combine a fruit juice base with a patent-pending sour candy-style coating that delivers a bold sweet-meets-sour experience.What flavors are available?Fruit Sours are available in two variety packs: Cherry & Melon, inspired by classic red and pink candy flavors, and Green Apple & Lemonade for a bright, tangy twist.What makes Fruit Sours different from other frozen treats?Fruit Sours stand out for their unique texture and flavor journey. Each pop is coated in a tangy sour layer using a proprietary process, creating a contrast between the tart exterior and real fruit base. They’re also a better-for-you option with only 3g of added sugar (10g total), significantly less than traditional sour pops.Where can I buy Fruit Sours?Fruit Sours are available at major retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Wegmans, HEB, and select Costco locations in San Francisco.How much do they cost?Pricing ranges from $6.99–$8.99 for an 8-count box, and $12.99 for a 16-count box at Costco San Francisco locations.What inspired this product?Fruit Sours were inspired by the viral popularity of sour candy and the overwhelming demand for GoodPop’s 2025 SmartSweets collaboration, which sold out quickly. The brand saw an opportunity to bring bold sour flavors into the frozen category using real ingredients.Are Fruit Sours made with real fruit?Yes. Fruit Sours are made with a real fruit juice base and crafted to meet GoodPop’s high ingredient and nutrition standards.Will there be more products like this?Yes. Fruit Sours are part of GoodPop’s broader innovation strategy, with more creative, trend-driven frozen treats expected to launch throughout the year.

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