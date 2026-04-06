Washington Revels Nominated for Prestigious Choralis Ovation Award Honoring Choral Excellence

Recognition Highlights Washington Revels’ Enduring Impact in Music, Culture, and Community Across the Greater Washington, DC Region

GLEN ECHO, MD, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington Revels , a beloved cultural institution known for bringing communities together through music, dance, and storytelling, has been nominated for a 2026 Ovation Award presented by the Choralis Foundation as part of its annual Gala celebration.The Ovation Awards, established to recognize excellence in choral music across the greater Washington, DC region, celebrate outstanding artistic achievement, innovation, and community impact among ensembles and organizations.Washington Revels’ nomination reflects the organization’s enduring commitment to fostering connection through the performing arts and preserving cultural traditions from around the world. Through its acclaimed productions, including the annual Winter Revels, community sings, parades, and year-round educational programs such as Revels Kids, the organization continues to engage audiences of all ages in meaningful, shared artistic experiences.Winners of the Ovation Awards will be announced on Saturday, May 2 at 6pm during the 2026 Choralis Gala, an annual event that brings together leaders, performers, and supporters of the region’s vibrant choral community. The gala also supports the Choralis Foundation’s mission-driven programs, including concerts, educational initiatives, and partnerships that nurture the next generation of choral artists.“We are honored to be recognized alongside so many outstanding organizations and artists in our region,” said Washington Revels Executive Director, Curtis Dunn. “At Washington Revels, our work is rooted in the belief that the arts have the power to connect people across cultures and generations, and this nomination affirms the impact of that mission.”For more than four decades, Washington Revels has been a leader in community-based performance, weaving together diverse cultural traditions to create inclusive, joyful experiences that resonate throughout the Washington, DC area.The 2026 Choralis Gala and Ovation Awards ceremony will take place this spring. For more information about the event, visit: www.choralis.org/gala2026 To learn more about Washington Revels and its programs, visit: www.revelsdc.org

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