Mangrove Property Ins. CEO to Moderate ClimateTech Connect Panel Featuring Gallagher Re, J.P. Morgan, Liberty Mutual

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance.

Financial Services Leaders to Address the Accelerating Intersection of Climate Risk, Opportunity and Solutions

As extreme weather and other climate risks accelerate, the need for science and data driven decision-making in business has never been more urgent.” — Stephen Weinstein

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance (Mangrove) Founder and CEO Stephen Weinstein will moderate a keynote ClimateTech Connect panel featuring top insurance and banking industry leaders on April 8 in Washington, D.C.ClimateTech Connect is the premier cross-sector conference uniting technology experts, industry leaders and the public sector to address the accelerating intersection of climate risk, including extreme weather events such as hurricanes and technological solutions.Weinstein will moderate Risk, Resilience and Reality – The Case for Science in the Boardroom, featuring top leaders, including:• Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., Global Head of Climate Advisory, J.P. Morgan• Steve Bowen, Chief Science Officer & Meteorologist, GallagherRe• Kelly Hereid, Head of Catastrophe R&D, Liberty Mutual Insurance“As extreme weather and other climate risks accelerate, the need for science and data driven decision-making in business has never been more urgent,” said Stephen Weinstein, Founder and CEO of Mangrove. “It’s an honor to moderate this discussion with globally recognized experts from finance, insurance and climate science. Our conversation will address how business leaders embrace data, analytics and scientific insights to navigate our increasingly complex risk landscape, and how they think about the opportunities and challenges ahead.”ClimateTech Connect will take place April 8-9, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Register to attend here # # #ABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Mangrove has been rated “A, Exceptional,” by Demotech, Inc. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com

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