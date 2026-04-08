Intellibright Earns Sixth Consecutive Spot on Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies List

Austin performance marketing agency marks sixth straight year on the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies ranking.

We connect marketing activity directly to revenue in a way most agencies can't, and that gives our clients a level of clarity and accountability that changes how they think about growth.” — Ron R. Browning, CEO of Intellibright

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellibright , a performance-driven digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, has been recognized on the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025 list for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking, compiled in partnership with Statista, identifies the 300 companies across North and South America with the strongest compound annual revenue growth between 2020 and 2023.The recognition reflects a period of significant expansion for the agency. Intellibright has expanded beyond core marketing services to include revenue operations, HubSpot implementation, conversion optimization, and full-funnel analytics, positioning the agency as an end-to-end revenue partner rather than a traditional vendor. The company recently appointed Chelsey Langan as its first Chief Revenue Officer, signaling the next phase of that growth strategy."What sets us apart is the data. We connect marketing activity directly to revenue in a way most agencies can't, and that gives our clients a level of clarity and accountability that changes how they think about growth. Six years on this list tells us the market values that.” -Ron R. Browning, CEO of IntellibrightThe agency's approach centers on connecting marketing data directly to sales outcomes, helping clients understand not just where leads come from, but which activities are driving revenue and which are not.The company has also earned multiple industry honors in 2024 and 2025, including Gold at the MarCom Awards and Silver at the Globee Awards for SEO and conversion optimization.View the full ranking here About IntellibrightIntellibright is a performance-driven digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, recognized on the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list for six consecutive years. The agency aligns marketing and sales data to increase revenue, improve conversion, and drive profitability across paid search, SEO, and digital advertising. Services include website development and design, SEM, SEO, content marketing, social media, reporting and analytics, HubSpot implementation, and revenue operations. For more information, visit www.intellibright.com

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