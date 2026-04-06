Regent Restoration Denton Addresses Growing Demand for Mold Remediation in North Texas Homes and Rentals

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Denton's older housing stock, high rental density, and humid spring conditions create ideal conditions for mold growth, requiring professional remediation.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mold does not need a flood to take hold. A slow pipe leak behind a cabinet, condensation inside an attic, or a poorly ventilated crawl space can produce enough moisture to sustain mold colonies within 24 to 48 hours. For Denton property owners navigating an aging housing inventory and a large rental market, mold remediation has become one of the most frequently requested restoration services at Regent Restoration Denton.Denton County's housing stock spans several decades of construction, with a significant share of residential properties built in the 1960s through 1980s. Many of these homes feature original plumbing systems, minimal vapor barriers, and insulation materials that retain moisture more readily than modern alternatives. When small leaks or humidity imbalances go unnoticed, particularly in crawl spaces, wall cavities, and under-sink areas, mold can spread well beyond the visible surface before a property owner is aware of the problem.The City of Denton's rental market adds another layer of complexity. With high tenant turnover and properties that are sometimes unoccupied between leases, moisture intrusion can go undetected for weeks. Once mold is confirmed, Texas law places clear obligations on landlords: Section 92.061 of the Texas Property Code provides tenants a legal remedy when rental properties are not maintained in a condition free of mold that poses a health risk."What most homeowners don't realize is that spray-cleaning visible mold with a retail product doesn't remediate the problem, it only addresses the surface," said Clifford Stratton, President of Regent Restoration Denton . "Professional remediation means identifying the moisture source, containing the affected area, removing contaminated materials to IICRC S520 standards, and verifying clearance with post-remediation testing."Regent Restoration Denton's remediation process begins with a full moisture and mold assessment. Technicians use containment barriers and negative air pressure to prevent cross-contamination during removal. Affected drywall, insulation, and framing are extracted and disposed of per EPA guidelines. HEPA air scrubbers run throughout the remediation process to capture airborne spores, and the company provides complete documentation for insurance claims and landlord compliance records.The company holds IICRC certification (License #143648) and provides 24/7 emergency response with a 60-minute arrival window across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Services extend beyond mold remediation to include water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage cleanup, asbestos testing, hail damage roof replacement, and full structural reconstruction.Regent Restoration Denton is a full-service property restoration company located at 916 S Locust St, Denton, TX 76201. The company serves Denton, Corinth, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Flower Mound, Little Elm, and surrounding communities throughout the DFW metroplex. All technicians hold IICRC certification and the company provides 24/7 emergency response with a 60-minute arrival guarantee. For more information or to schedule a mold assessment, visit https://regentrestoration.com ###Media ContactRegent Restoration DentonAddress:Denton, TX916 S Locust St, Denton, TX 76201Phone: (469) 658-0842Website: https://regentrestoration.com/

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