Regent Restoration Lewisville Helps Commercial Property Owners Minimize Downtime After Water, Fire, and Mold Damage

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As Lewisville's corporate corridor continues to grow, the area's trusted restoration partner ensures businesses get back to full operation, fast.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a pipe bursts inside a busy office park or a water main break floods a retail center along the I-35E corridor, every hour of downtime translates directly into lost revenue, displaced employees, and frustrated tenants. Regent Restoration , headquartered at 824 Office Park Cir #100 in Lewisville, specializes in commercial property restoration, responding within 60 minutes, 24 hours a day, to protect business continuity for the property managers, landlords, and business owners who can least afford to wait.Lewisville has emerged as one of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex's most active commercial hubs, home to regional and national operations for companies such as Toyota Financial Services, Nationstar Mortgage, Optum, and State Farm. Warehousing facilities, medical offices, and multi-tenant retail centers line the city's major corridors. When disaster strikes these properties, the financial stakes extend well beyond the cost of repairs. Business interruption losses, lost sales, idle staff, broken lease obligations, routinely exceed the restoration bill itself. Getting the right crew on-site quickly is the single most important variable in limiting that exposure.Regent Restoration's commercial team is trained and equipped to handle the full scope of damage events that affect Lewisville properties: water damage from pipe bursts, HVAC condensate failures, and water main breaks; fire and smoke damage cleanup; mold remediation; asbestos testing; and full structural reconstruction. The company holds IICRC certification (License #143648) with Applied Structural Drying (ASD) credentials, and its 30-plus-member team operates out of two DFW locations to ensure rapid response coverage across the region."Commercial property owners and managers call us because they know we understand what's at stake," said Clifford Stratton, President of Regent Restoration. "A flooded server room or a smoke-damaged office suite doesn't just create a repair bill, it can disrupt an entire business operation for days or weeks. Our job is to get in fast, document everything properly for the insurance carrier, and execute a restoration plan that gets tenants back to work as quickly as possible."Thorough insurance documentation is a cornerstone of Regent Restoration's commercial service. Large commercial claims require detailed moisture mapping, scope of work reports, and accurate timelines, all of which Regent provides as standard practice. Property managers working with multiple tenants and multiple insurance policies particularly benefit from a restoration partner who understands the claims process and can communicate clearly with adjusters from day one.Regent Restoration works with commercial property managers, corporate facilities teams, and individual business owners throughout Lewisville and the broader DFW area. Whether the job is a single-tenant office suite or a 100,000-square-foot distribution center, the company's approach remains consistent: immediate response, transparent communication, and full-service restoration from initial mitigation through final reconstruction.For commercial property inquiries or emergency service, Regent Restoration Lewisville can be reached at (214) 731-4624 or through the contact form at https://regentrestoration.com/contact Regent Restoration has served residential and commercial property owners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2008. The company's Lewisville office, located at 824 Office Park Cir #100, provides 24/7 emergency response for water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage cleanup, mold remediation, asbestos testing, and full reconstruction services. Regent holds IICRC certification (License #143648) with Applied Structural Drying credentials and is led by owner and President Clifford Stratton. With more than 30 professionals and two DFW locations, Regent Restoration is positioned to respond to commercial and residential emergencies within 60 minutes.###Media ContactRegent RestorationAddress:Lewisville, TX824 Office Park Cir #100, Lewisville, TX 75057 | (214) 731-4624Website: https://regentrestoration.com/

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