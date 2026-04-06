New Fiction Thriller ‘The Stalker's Protocol' Explores the Dark Side of the Self-Help Industry

Cole Pierce

The book takes readers on a journey of strange events that started in 2014, it’s a Dave and Goliath story of how people with power and money can take advantage of others.” — Author Cole Pierce

LEWISTON, ME, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maine author Cole Pierce is pleased to announce the publication of his new fiction thriller, The Stalker's Protocol . Now available in paperback and Kindle eBook, the novel delves into a harrowing narrative of surveillance, corporate jealousy, and the psychological toll of long-term surveillance.The Stalker's Protocol follows the fictional story of a man who attempts to break into the elite circles of the self-help world. After presenting a series of high-value business ideas to an industry figure, he finds himself not with a mentor, but with a power obsessed adversary. What begins as professional friction quickly spirals into a sophisticated campaign of surveillance.One of the most chilling elements of the story is the use of persistent auditory clicks. The narrative describes how the protagonist's home is subjected to constant "clicks" — audible signals occurring dozens of times a day-serving as a psychological anchor and a reminder that he is being monitored.The story draws on themes of resilience and the struggle for justice. As the protagonist fights to escape his pursuers, the book highlights the difficulty of proving technical surveillance and the financial barriers to seeking protection against wealthy perpetrators.About the AuthorCole Pierce holds a B.A. in Psychology and spent several years working in the technology sector before pursuing a career in personal development. He holds nine certifications in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Transformation Coaching, having worked extensively with individuals recovering from high-stress environments.The Stalker's Protocol is his latest work, combining his psychological background with a fast-paced thriller narrative.AvailabilityThe Stalker's Protocol (ISBN: 9979-8-218-94052-2) was published on March 5, 2026. The book is available at Amazon Global , and major online retailers.For more information, a full press kit containing author biography, book synopsis, and high-resolution cover images is available at The Author's official website: https://stalkersprotocol.com.

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