Peer-Reviewed Study Shows Pyure Air Purification Tech Reduces Respiratory Infections by 48% in Senior Care Facilities

Clinical study published in JAMDA validates continuous hydroxyl radical air purification as an effective tool against infections in senior care facilities.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pyure Company today announced the publication of an independent, peer-reviewed clinical study summary in JAMDA - The Journal of the American Medical Directors Association, a leading global journal in geriatrics and long-term care medicine, demonstrating a significant reduction in infections among elderly residents using Pyure’s continuous air purification technology.Key findings from the two-year study:● 48% reduction in respiratory and viral infections● Infection rate cut by half (from 5.16 to 2.68 per 1,000 patient-days)● Statistically significant results (Probability value < .001) indicating less than 0.1% chance that the observed results occurred by chance● No statistical reduction observed in the untreated control group● No changes made to staffing, workflows, or resident routines during the studyThe study summary can be found here: Continuous Hydroxyl Radical Air Disinfection and Infection Outcomes in a Geriatric Long-Term Care Department: A Prospective Cohort StudyThese findings highlight a major advancement in infection prevention for long-term care facilities, where airborne infections remain a leading cause of illness, hospitalization, and mortality. A solution that can materially reduce infection rates, without adding operational burden, represents a meaningful step forward for healthcare providers and an opportunity to reduce cost while improving quality of life.“The publication of this study marks an important step forward in infection prevention,” said Mahyar Khosravi, Chief Executive Officer of The Pyure Company, “We now have strong real-world evidence showing that Pyure’s active and dynamic hydroxyl-based continuous air purification technology can significantly reduce infection burden in one of the most vulnerable populations — without adding complexity to care delivery.”The study was led by Dr. Yochai Levy, Shmuel Harofeh Geriatric Center, Beer Yakov, Israel, and co-authored by Prof. Itamar Grotto, MD, PhD, Professor of Epidemiology at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and one of Israel’s leading public health authorities. Prof. Grotto previously served as Director of Public Health Services and Associate Director General at the Israel Ministry of Health and as a Member of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO). He has authored more than 210 scientific publications.About PyureThe Pyure Company (Boynton Beach, FL) develops advanced hydroxyl-based air and surface purification technologies designed to improve indoor environmental quality across healthcare, industrial, and commercial settings. Pyure has extensive scientific evidence demonstrating the reduction of viruses, bacteria and mold in the air and on the surfaces of treated spaces.Pyure has over 20 years of experience in air purification technology, with production in the United States and recognized regulatory credentials, including ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Florida manufacturing facility and FDA Class II clearance for its portable MDU/Rx device.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.