Polaris I/O Names Peter Sondergaard Strategic Advisor to Drive Signal-Led Growth and AI Strategy

Former Global Head of Research at Gartner brings decades of insight into digital transformation, AI, and enterprise strategy.

Polaris I/O represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises operate, moving from reactive decision-making to anticipating change before it becomes visible.” — Peter Sondergaard

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polaris I/O , the System of Insight for enterprise revenue acceleration, today announced that Peter Sondergaard has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, Peter will work closely with Polaris I/O's leadership team to further develop its category-defining approach to signal-led growth, AI-driven decision-making, and enterprise transformation.Peter Sondergaard is widely recognized as one of the most influential voices in global technology and business strategy. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Research at Gartner, where he led a global organization of more than 2,000 analysts and shaped the strategic direction of IT and business leaders across Fortune 500 companies for nearly two decades."Polaris I/O represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises operate, moving from reactive decision-making to anticipating change before it becomes visible," said Peter Sondergaard. "The ability to detect early signals and convert them into strategic and commercial action is becoming a defining capability for modern organizations. I'm excited to support Polaris I/O as they build this category."Peter's appointment reinforces Polaris I/O's position at the forefront of a new operating model for enterprises, one where AI, external signals, and contextual intelligence drive faster and more precise decisions across revenue, risk, and growth."Peter has shaped how the world's leading companies think about and prepare for emerging technologies, data, and transformation," said Dave Irwin, CEO of Polaris I/O. "His perspective on AI, digital business, and leadership at scale is unmatched. Bringing Peter into Polaris I/O strengthens our ability to help enterprise leaders not just understand change, but act on it earlier than ever before."Following his tenure at Gartner, Peter founded The Sondergaard Group, an executive advisory firm focused on helping boards and executive teams navigate digital transformation and emerging technologies. He is a globally sought-after keynote speaker and advisor, frequently addressing topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the future of work. To learn more about Peter's background and current board and advisory roles, visit his LinkedIn profile His work continues to influence how organizations globally approach AI adoption, governance, and large-scale transformation.About Polaris I/OPolaris I/O is a System of Insight that enables enterprise organizations to detect early commercial signals and translate them into decisive action. By analyzing thousands of external and contextual data points, Polaris I/O helps revenue teams identify opportunities, mitigate risks, and accelerate growth before traditional indicators emerge.Serving many of the world's largest companies, Polaris I/O powers a new model of Go to Market execution, moving organizations from reactive selling to proactive, signal-led engagement.

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