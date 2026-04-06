Prima Facie Introduces Bistro and Market Concept in Renovated Parkville Landmark

Exterior Shot of Prima Facie Main Dining Room Prima Market

Prima Facie by Clockwork transforms a historic Parkville bank into a vibrant hub blending dining, market fare, and local charm through adaptive reuse.

PARKVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prima Facie, a new dual-concept dining destination designed by Clockwork Architecture + Design, is now open in downtown Parkville. Housed within the thoughtfully repurposed former Bank Liberty building, Prima Facie brings together a Market & Café and a full-service Bistro under one roof—creating a dynamic, all-day gathering place rooted in history, hospitality, and community.

Derived from the Latin phrase meaning “at first appearance,” Prima Facie invites guests to experience a space that reveals layers of character, craft, and connection. The concept was developed to serve a range of experiences—from morning coffee and quick weekday lunches to relaxed afternoons and lively evening dinners—making it a versatile destination for both locals and visitors.

At the heart of the project is a careful and intentional adaptive reuse of the historic Bank Liberty building. The design preserves and celebrates original architectural elements while introducing modern interventions that enhance functionality and flow. One of the most distinctive features is the building’s original bank vault, which has been transformed into a unique private dining room—offering guests an intimate experience within a piece of Parkville’s history. High ceilings, preserved architectural details, and a layered material palette maintain the building’s vintage charm while supporting a fresh, contemporary identity.

The Market & Café anchors the daytime experience at Prima Facie. Open Monday through Saturday beginning at 7 a.m., the café offers a curated selection of breakfast pastries, coffee, and freshly prepared menu items including soups, salads, sandwiches, and convenient grab-and-go options. Designed for accessibility and ease, the space includes indoor and outdoor seating as well as a drive-thru, accommodating a variety of guest needs—from quick stops to more leisurely visits.

In the evening, Prima Facie transitions into a full-service Bistro, delivering an elevated yet approachable dining experience. The menu features a blend of modern American and contemporary casual cuisine, with offerings that include steaks, seafood, pastas, and refined comfort dishes. Guests can also enjoy small plates designed for sharing, along with a thoughtful selection of cocktails and wines. The Bistro accommodates approximately 150 guests across a variety of seating environments, including a mezzanine level and private dining spaces—most notably within the reimagined vault.

The interior design strikes a balance between elegance and warmth, supporting both casual and formal dining occasions. A mix of modern materials, carefully considered lighting, and layered textures creates an inviting atmosphere that evolves throughout the day. Outdoor patio seating extends the experience into the surrounding streetscape, offering opportunities for al fresco dining and reinforcing the project’s connection to its neighborhood.

Located at 12 E. First Street, Prima Facie benefits from its proximity to the Missouri River and English Landing Park, positioning it as a natural extension of downtown Parkville’s walkable environment. The building’s street presence, combined with its active patio spaces, contributes to the vibrancy of the area and establishes Prima Facie as a new hub for gathering and social connection.

“Prima Facie is more than just a restaurant; it’s a gathering place where history, community, and culinary creativity come together,” the Prima Facie team shared. “We are incredibly proud of how this space has been transformed and grateful for the vision and expertise that Clockwork Architecture + Design brought to every detail of the project.”

Clockwork Architecture + Design approached the project with a focus on integration—blending architecture, interiors, and brand experience into a cohesive whole. By honoring the building’s past while designing for contemporary use, the team created a space that feels both rooted and forward-looking.

Prima Facie now welcomes guests for coffee, meals, and connection throughout the day, offering a new destination that reflects the character and energy of Parkville.

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