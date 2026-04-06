Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty Ranks #1 in Maine for All Waterfront Property Sales in 2025

The firm sold 319 waterfront units for $494,212,616 in total sold volume, capturing the largest market share of all waterfront property sales in Maine.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty , Maine’s leading luxury property company with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, has once again secured the #1 ranking for Maine waterfront property sales, based on full-year 2025 results. In 2025, the firm closed 319 waterfront transaction sides, representing $494,212,616 in total sold volume, capturing the largest market share of all waterfront property sales statewide. The firm’s average waterfront sales price reached $1,549,256, underscoring its continued leadership at the highest end of the Maine real estate market, while actively involved in all segments of the market.“We are extremely proud of our team of exceptional real estate agents throughout the state,” said Chris Lynch, President of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “Not only did we increase our total waterfront sales volume year-over-year, but we also strengthened our market share and raised the average price point, demonstrating our continued dominance in one of Maine’s most competitive and valuable property segments.”Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty attributes its success to the depth of experience among its agents and to a marketing platform specifically designed to serve waterfront and lifestyle properties. The firm’s comprehensive approach includes high-definition professional photography, immersive Matterport 3D virtual tours and property videos, premium print advertising, custom publications, a curated editorial presence including The Legacy Living Blog , and global property distribution through the exclusive Sotheby’s International Realty network.As part of its long-term growth strategy, the company continues to expand its reach across Maine’s coastal, lake, and inland waterfront regions, including the Lakes Region and other historically underserved markets. “We are continually refining our process and adding very talented agents in all of our areas of expertise,” Lynch noted. “We are focused on ensuring that our properties are presented in the best way possible when we are the listing agent. We have also seen a significant uptick in the number and percentage of buyers that hire us exclusively because they are looking for something special and recognize that we are the most likely to have access to what they seek.”“Our priority is smart, intentional growth,” said Andy Lynch, Chief Financial Officer. “That means expanding into underserved areas with the right agents and continuing to build market share in the markets we already serve. Our top-tier real estate agents and world-class marketing platform are what allow us to consistently achieve superior results for buyers and sellers of waterfront property in Maine."Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty can be reached at 207-780-8900 and info@legacysir.com. Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, is Maine's leading luxury and lifestyle property company, with six offices and more than 100 agents serving Maine and New Hampshire’s coastal, lake, and mountain communities.Offices Located At:2 City Center, Portland, ME 04101 (Greater Portland)150 Port Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043 (Southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire)141 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011 (Mid Coast Maine)40 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543 (Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, and Bristol Regions)46 Bay View Street, Camden, ME 04843 (Rockland, Camden, and North to Mount Desert Island)6 Neighborhood Road, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 (Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor, and Hancock County)

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