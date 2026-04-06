Nominations Open for the Connecticut Technology Council's 21st Annual Women of Innovation® Awards

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connecticut Technology Council ( CTC ) is proud to announce the opening of nominations for the 2026 Women of Innovation awards, recognizing women innovators, role models, and leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) across the state.Nominations are open through May 18; nominators must complete and submit the Women of Innovation Nomination Form at www.ct.org/womenofinnovation by midnight on May 18.The 21st annual Women of Innovation awards event – always an exciting and inspiring evening - will be held on Tuesday, October 27 and will include networking with technology and business leaders from across the state, as well as the official announcement of the category award winners. The slate of finalists will be announced this summer; and the awards event will be held at The Woodwinds in Branford. Sponsorships for the 2026 Women of Innovation celebration are now available and include various promotional opportunities for sponsoring organizations.Held annually since 2005, the Women of Innovation program has created a vibrant community of women and girls in STEM, passionate about making an impact, mentoring, leading, and sharing their expertise with those pursuing career development and growth. It is one of the largest networks of women in technology, science and engineering in Connecticut.“The Connecticut Technology Council is proud to host the 21st Women of Innovation celebration with the support of our members, sponsors, and partners,” said Milena Stankova Erwin, CTC’s Executive Director. “We are excited to continue the program’s legacy, highlight the impact these amazing women in STEM continue to have in Connecticut and beyond, and honored to celebrate their impressive accomplishments.”Finalists in each of nine award categories are nominated by peers, coworkers, and mentors. A diverse panel of judges selects finalists and winners in two rounds of judging. All nominees must currently work or study in Connecticut and meet the specific requirements in the award category in which they were nominated. The 2026 award categories are: Youth Innovation & Leadership Collegian Innovation & Leadership Academic Innovation & Leadership – Secondary Academic Innovation & Leadership – Post-Secondary Entrepreneurial Innovation & Leadership Research Innovation & Leadership Corporate Innovation & Leadership – Small/Medium Business Corporate Innovation & Leadership – Large Business Community Innovation & LeadershipAt the October 27 awards celebration, all the finalists will be honored, and category winners will be announced. The Youth finalists receive scholarships to further their education and career.To review the award categories and criteria and to complete the nomination form by the May 18 deadline, visit www.ct.org/womenofinnovation . Take this opportunity to nominate the trailblazers you know and help spotlight their successful journey in STEM in Connecticut.For more information on how to support the Women of Innovation program and women leaders in STEM through sponsorship or scholarship fund donations, contact Milena Erwin at executive.director@ct.org.Visit www.ct.org/womenofinnovation for more details and updates.About the Connecticut Technology CouncilThe Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) recognizes women who have achieved remarkable success and are empowering other women and girls in scientific research, education, manufacturing & business. The CTC, a statewide trade association, unites the state of Connecticut’s technology ecosystem, serving as a dynamic platform for idea exchange and resource sharing. Formed in 1994, CTC connects across sectors, firm sizes, and business models, to drive innovation and growth in Connecticut's tech sector.The CTC offers exceptional networking, learning, and promotional opportunities, connecting a diverse network of technology leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, non-profits, and service providers. Members gain access to a dynamic community of influential tech leaders, founders, business owners, and partners. Through exclusive, invitation-only forums and signature events like the annual Women of Innovation awards, the CTC addresses key technology issues and trends, providing valuable insights and opportunities for knowledge sharing among industry experts and peers, both in Connecticut and globally. www.ct.org Media contact:Milena Stankova Erwin, Executive DirectorConnecticut Technology Councilexecutive.director@ct.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.