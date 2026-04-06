Procurement Enters a New Era: Join Industry Leaders at ProcureTech Leaders Summit Frankfurt – May 21, 2026

Techsommet Procuretech Leaders Summit Second Edition Procuretech Leaders Summit - Frankfurt

The ProcureTech Leaders Summit Frankfurt on 21 May 2026 at Leonardo Royal Frankfurt. A limited number of complimentary passes are available. Register Now!

Last edition, I left this event feeling genuinely energized and inspired. The organization was seamless. Thoughtful, engaged professionals who made every conversation worthwhile.” — Willem Vermeulen Ex- CPO, Tata Steel Europe

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, FRANKFURT, GERMANY, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of procurement is being rewritten. As organizations navigate economic volatility, supply chain disruptions, and rapid digital transformation, procurement is no longer just a cost-control function - it has become a strategic driver of resilience, innovation, and growth.To address this shift, TechSommet proudly announces the ProcureTech Leaders Summit Frankfurt, taking place on May 21, 2026, at the prestigious Leonardo Royal Frankfurt.This high-impact, one-day summit will bring together senior procurement leaders, digital transformation experts, and technology innovators to explore how procurement is evolving into a value-generating powerhouse.Why Procurement Leaders Cannot Afford to Miss ThisIn today’s environment, procurement sits at the intersection of:- Risk management and resilience- ESG and sustainable sourcing- Supplier innovation and collaboration- AI-driven decision-making and automationOrganizations that fail to modernize procurement risk falling behind - while those embracing ProcureTech are unlocking efficiency, transparency, and competitive advantage.The summit will tackle the most pressing challenges and opportunities, including:- The rise of AI and automation in procurement- Building resilient and agile supply chains- Driving ESG and sustainable procurement strategies- Enhancing supplier collaboration and visibility- Leveraging data for smarter, faster decision-makingWhat to ExpectAttendees will gain actionable insights through:- Keynote sessions from industry pioneers- Expert panel discussions featuring global procurement leaders- Real-world case studies from leading enterprises- High-value networking opportunities with decision-makers and innovatorsThis is not just another conference, it’s a platform to learn, connect, and lead the future of procurement.Exclusive Opportunity: Complimentary Passes AvailableTo encourage broader participation from forward-thinking procurement professionals, a limited number of complimentary passes are being offered.These passes are designed for senior leaders and decision-makers who are actively driving procurement transformation within their organizations.Early application is strongly encouraged, as availability is limited and demand is expected to be high.Who Should Attend- Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs)- Heads of Procurement & Sourcing- Supply Chain Leaders- Digital Transformation & Innovation Heads- Procurement Technology ProvidersSecure Your Spot TodayJoin us in Frankfurt and be part of the movement shaping the future of procurement.Register now and apply for your complimentary pass:For inquiries, partnerships, or complimentary pass requests, contact:laura@techsommet.comAbout TechSommetTechSommet is a global platform for business and technology leaders, delivering high-impact events that foster innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange across industries.

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