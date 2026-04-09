Code of Cultures Launches Whole-Food Probiotics in the U.S., Redefining Gut Health with Clean, Fermented Nutrition

Code of Cultures

SURREY, BC, CANADA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Code of Cultures Probiotics , a wellness-focused brand dedicated to natural gut health solutions, today announced the U.S. availability of its whole-food-based probiotic line. Designed to support digestive health, immunity, and overall well-being, the product range emphasizes real, fermented food sources over synthetic formulations.Unlike conventional probiotics that rely heavily on isolated bacterial strains, Code of Cultures delivers beneficial microbes through nutrient-dense, whole-food fermentation. This approach mirrors traditional dietary practices and provides a broader spectrum of naturally occurring compounds that support the gut microbiome.“Our mission is to bring gut health back to its roots,” said Hasnain, Brand Director of Code of Cultures. “We believe the most effective probiotics come from real foods, not lab-created shortcuts. Our formulations are crafted to align with how the body naturally processes and absorbs nutrients.”Key Features of Code of Cultures Whole-Food Probiotics:Made from naturally fermented whole-food ingredientsFree from artificial additives, fillers, and synthetic strainsSupports digestion, gut balance, and immune healthDesigned for daily use as part of a clean wellness routineThe launch comes amid growing consumer demand in the United States for transparency, clean-label supplements, and microbiome-focused health solutions. With increasing awareness around gut health’s role in energy, skin, and immunity, Code of Cultures positions itself as a premium alternative to traditional probiotic supplements.The product line is now available for purchase online across the United States through the company’s official website.About Code of CulturesCode of Cultures is a health and wellness brand focused on delivering whole-food-based probiotic solutions inspired by traditional fermentation practices. The company is committed to clean ingredients, transparency, and supporting natural gut health through nutrition-first formulations.Media Contact:Hasnainhelp@codesofcultures.com

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