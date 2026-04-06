Beyond Beaute’ Wellness Spa in Clear Lake Announces New Spring Facial Treatments

Beyond Beaute' location in Clear Lake, TX

CLEAR LAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Beaute’ Wellness Spa, recently recognized as the “Best Spa in Clear Lake” in the BusinessRate Best of 2026 Awards—powered by real guest reviews on Google, is introducing a new collection of Spring Facial Specials created to visibly transform the skin.Inspired by the season of renewal, these limited-time treatments combine advanced skincare techniques with nourishing ingredients to address dullness, dehydration, and loss of elasticity—helping guests achieve a fresh, radiant glow.At the center of the spring specials are three targeted facial treatments:• Flower Power Revival Facial – An ultra-hydrating treatment powered by flower acids to brighten, nourish, and restore luminous skin. (Spring Special: Only $150)• “Turn Back Time” Facial (NEW) – A results-driven treatment featuring a Wine Peptide Lift & Tone with LED therapy. Designed to exfoliate, firm, and improve elasticity while delivering antioxidant-rich support for long-lasting visible results. (Spring Special: Only $144)• Flower Power Peel – A revitalizing peel that awakens the skin, boosts collagen, restores hydration, and smooths the appearance of fine lines. (Spring Special: Only $162)Beyond Beaute’ Wellness Spa offers a full range of treatments, including advanced non-invasive skincare, a full-service nail salon, massage therapy, waxing, makeup services, and more—delivering a comprehensive, head-to-toe spa experience.This spring, guests can further enhance their visit with optional 15-minute massage add-on specials, including a Coconut Kukui Scalp Treatment, Back Scrub, or Back Relief Mud Mask—each designed to deepen relaxation and elevate overall results.“Spring is the perfect time to reset your skin,” said a spokesperson for Beyond Beaute’. “These treatments are designed not just to improve how your skin looks, but how you feel walking out—refreshed, restored, and confident.”With decades of experience serving the Clear Lake community, Beyond Beaute’ continues to deliver a level of care and attention that guests consistently describe as different—where every detail is intentional, and every treatment is personalized.Appointments for Spring Facial Specials are now available for a limited time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.