MerakiCap and Meraki Green Development Energy Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Joint Venture

Partnership will target sustainable energy infrastructure investments across the C&I and real estate sectors in Greece and the broader European market

ATHENS, GREECE, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MerakiCap, a fund management company currently raising a sustainable infrastructure fund, and Meraki Green Development Energy (“MGD Energy”), a Greece-focused energy development platform, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to establish a strategic joint venture for co-investment in energy services (ESCO) and solar-plus-storage projects.The partnership will combine MerakiCap’s institutional capital deployment capabilities with MGD Energy’s deep expertise in project origination, development, and operations across the commercial and industrial (C&I) and real estate sectors. MGD Energy brings an established network of international climate technology partners, enabling the delivery of comprehensive distributed energy solutions to end customers.Under the terms of the MOU, the parties intend to co-invest through dedicated project-level special purpose vehicles, with MerakiCap providing strategic equity capital from its fund once fundraising is successfully completed. MGD Energy will serve as the project developer and operational manager, leveraging its technology partner ecosystem and energy management capabilities.The joint venture will target projects spanning energy performance contracting, solar PV with battery storage, thermal energy solutions, and grid modernization.The MOU establishes the framework for the partnership, with definitive agreements to be finalized following the successful closing of MerakiCap’s fund. The parties will now work towards formalizing the joint venture structure, governance arrangements, and investment processes.###About MerakiCapMerakiCap is a fund management company in the process of raising a sustainable infrastructure fund targeting investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and distributed energy infrastructure across Europe and emerging markets. The fund is being structured to attract institutional limited partners including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and insurance companies.About Meraki Green Development EnergyMeraki Green Development Energy is a Greece-focused development platform operating across the energy and hospitality sectors, specialising in the origination, development, and management of distributed energy infrastructure and energy services projects. MGD Energy deploys technology from a curated portfolio of international climate technology partners to deliver comprehensive behind-the-meter and front-of-meter energy solutions.Media ContactsMerakiCap: admin@merakicap.fundMGD Energy: james@merakigreendev.comForward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed partnership between MerakiCap and MGD Energy. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful completion of MerakiCap’s fundraise, execution of definitive agreements, and market conditions. The MOU is non-binding except for customary provisions relating to confidentiality and governing law.

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