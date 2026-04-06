FastrFlow Raises $375K in Early Funding to Build Screen-Aware AI Copilot for Students and Professionals

DALLAS - FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education and productivity technology startup FastrFlow (https://fastrflow.com/), founded by Kavish Soningra and Madhavam Shahi, has raised $335,000 from Mucker Capital alongside an additional $40,000 from the highly selective Telora Fellowship, a program that accepts fewer than 1% of applicants. The company has already scaled to more than 2,000 users across 20+ universities, signaling early traction in a competitive AI tools market.

FastrFlow positions itself not as another chatbot, but as a screen-aware AI copilot embedded directly into a user’s workflow. Operating as an invisible overlay across any application, the platform interprets on-screen context in real time—whether lecture slides, research PDFs, problem sets, spreadsheets, or collaborative documents. By eliminating tab switching, repetitive prompts, and manual context re-entry, FastrFlow reduces cognitive friction and streamlines how users interact with AI.

Beyond contextual assistance, the platform transcribes lectures and meetings, transforming them into structured notes, executive summaries, and actionable insights. Over time, FastrFlow builds what the founders describe as a durable personal knowledge layer—a compounding system that connects transcripts, uploads, and historical interactions into structured, searchable memory. Unlike conventional AI tools that generate generalized responses, FastrFlow grounds answers in the user’s own academic or professional history. Students can ask, “How does this connect to last month’s lecture?” while sales professionals can retrieve product-specific details mid-demo with precision.

For higher education, this reframes AI from a transactional Q&A tool into a continuously evolving system of record. For professional teams—particularly sales organizations—it functions as a live copilot, surfacing technical specifications, prior meeting decisions, and documentation in real time during client interactions.

With fresh capital, FastrFlow plans to expand from 20 universities to more than 500 institutions, targeting 1 million student users. Concurrently, the company is entering the SMB market, aiming for 100+ deployments in sales-driven organizations that require rapid access to institutional knowledge.

By embedding intelligence directly into the tools people already use, Soningra and Shahi aim to redefine how individuals accumulate, retrieve, and operationalize knowledge—turning everyday work and study into structured memory that compounds over time.

About FastrFlow

FastrFlow is a Dallas–Fort Worth–based AI company developing a screen-aware copilot for students and professionals. By understanding on-screen content in real time and building a persistent knowledge layer from lectures, meetings, and documents, the platform transforms fragmented workflows into structured, searchable intelligence.

Contact:

Madhavam Shahi, Kavish Soningra

https://fastrflow.com/

founders@fastrflow.com

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