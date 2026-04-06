My Branches Launches Cross-Platform Family Collaboration App to Help Families Stay Connected and Organized

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Branches, a new family collaboration platform, has officially launched across web, iOS, and Android devices, offering families a dedicated space to coordinate events, share updates, and maintain current contact information for all family members.

Designed specifically for the way modern families operate, My Branches addresses a common challenge faced by family organizers: keeping everyone connected and informed across busy schedules and scattered locations. The platform enables families to manage everything from holiday gatherings to major reunions while ensuring everyone has access to up-to-date contact details.

Unlike general-purpose organization apps, My Branches focuses exclusively on family needs. The platform allows each family member to maintain their own contact information, eliminating the burden on a single person to keep everyone's details current. This self-service approach ensures address books stay accurate without constant follow-up requests.

Representatives from My Branches note that the platform supports families of all configurations, from immediate households to extended family networks including grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The app's event planning tools help coordinate dates, manage RSVPs, assign tasks, and facilitate communication through family-specific group chat features.

Key features include automatic birthday reminders, the ability to print address labels and envelopes for holiday cards, and unlimited family group creation. The platform also maintains privacy controls requiring admin approval for group joining, giving families control over access to their information.

A notable capability of My Branches is its support for multi-family event planning while keeping each group's personal information separate. This feature proves particularly valuable for organizing large family reunions that span multiple households and generations.

The company offers three pricing tiers: a Free plan for families exploring basic features, Family Premium at $5.99 monthly with calendar sync and reunion planning tools, and Family Circle at $19.99 monthly designed for extended networks with up to five households and advanced administrative features. Additional services include travel coordination assistance and customized reunion merchandise such as family t-shirts.

According to the company, the platform was designed with users of all ages and technical abilities in mind, recognizing that family members have varying comfort levels with technology.

About My Branches

My Branches is a family collaboration platform that helps families stay connected, organized, and close. Available on web, iOS, and Android, the app provides tools for contact management, event planning, group communication, and family coordination. The company's mission centers on helping families maintain meaningful relationships through better organization and communication.

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