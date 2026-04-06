Terapage Enhances Market Research Through Conversational Research and AI-Powered Open-Ended Surveys for Deeper Insights

AI-Powered Theme Clustering: Transforming Open-Ended Survey Responses into Structured, Actionable Insights in Real Time AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis of Open-Ended Surveys Revealing Emotional Insights and Consumer Attitudes in Real Time AI-Powered Audio Transcription Converting Voice Responses into Accurate, Searchable Text for Deeper Qualitative Insights Multimodal Participant Responses (Image and Text) in Open-Ended Surveys Enabling Richer, Context-Driven Qualitative Insights AI-Powered Multimodal Responses in Open-Ended Surveys by Terapage Enabling Rich, Real-Time Qualitative Insights Across Voice, Video, and Text

London-based Terapage uses dynamic AI probes to help organisations gain deeper and more authentic insights from open-ended surveys quickly.

Understanding behaviour involves more than just numbers; it encompasses context, emotion, and genuine voice. Terapage supports organisations in turning insights into smarter, human-centred decisions.” — Founder & CEO Dr. Anietie Godswell

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market research has long struggled with a fundamental gap: data confirms what happened, but rarely explains “why”. Terapage , the AI-driven mobile ethnographic research platform, fills this gap. Research experts explain that Terapage is advancing qualitative market research by equipping organisations with AI-driven capabilities to systematically capture, interpret, and derive meaningful insights from open-ended survey responses.Unlike traditional multiple-choice or yes/no surveys that navigate respondents toward predefined answers, open-ended surveys invite participants to respond in their own words. This unrestricted format captures emotions, thoughts, fears, experiences, anecdotes, and context that structured surveys miss entirely.Why Numbers are not Enough:Consider that your brand is celebrating its strongest quarter ever. The dashboards confirm momentum. But the boardroom question remains unanswered.Is the growth driven by a refreshed campaign, a competitor’s stumble, or an unplanned cultural alignment?Closed-ended surveys cannot answer these, as respondents checking boxes confirm that satisfaction is high, but it offers no path or explanation toward understanding or replicating the outcome.Open-ended survey unravels this. Participants' satisfaction or dissatisfaction is not limited by predefined answer options; they are free to share detailed feedback, personal experiences, and nuanced perspectives. This freedom often results in more meaningful data, particularly when exploring complex topics, sensitive issues, or emerging trends.How Terapage is Changing the Research Landscape?Terapage is a purpose-built platform for open-ended qualitative research at scale, empowering organisations to unlock richer insights from open-ended responses with unmatched speed and depth. By combining intuitive survey design with advanced AI-moderated research, the platform enables truly conversational research through AI-moderated interviews that feel natural and engaging.Leveraging intelligent AI probes, Terapage dynamically uncovers deeper, more meaningful participant feedback in real time. Its powerful AI-driven analysis engine rapidly transforms open-ended survey data into publication-ready insights in minutes rather than weeks—helping brands, researchers, and enterprises make faster, smarter, and more human-centred decisions.The platform also supports “Automated thematic coding” powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP), which clusters similar responses, flags outliers, and surfaces preliminary themes for researcher review instantly. This allows researchers to quickly detect trends that would otherwise require extensive manual effort for weeks.In addition, the Terapage platform supports AI-powered sentiment analysis by identifying not just what respondents say, but how they feel. The AI-powered insights tools detect nuanced emotional states such as frustration, excitement, confusion, or disappointment across thousands of responses simultaneously.Terapage also leverages AI to extract impactful quotes and clips from participant responses. This feature allows researchers to highlight authentic voices in their reports and presentations, making insights more compelling and easier for stakeholders to understand.Another defining feature of the platform is its support for asynchronous multimedia responses. Participants can submit their responses in multiple formats, such as voice notes, images, videos, or screen recordings, alongside written answers. AI immediately transcribes and analyses these inputs, preserving full emotional nuance, making the research process more accessible, inclusive, and contextually rich than traditional survey methods allow.Global Scale, Real-Time Intelligence:To support global research initiatives, Terapage includes Multi-language NLP processing capabilities that allow participants to respond in their native languages. AI-powered translation ensures that responses are accurately interpreted into a unified working language while preserving the original meaning, tone and cultural context, enabling cross-cultural insights at scale.Perhaps most critically, real-time pattern detection is the demand of modern qualitative research. Rather than waiting until a survey closes to begin analysis, emerging themes are identified the moment responses are submitted. Research teams can adapt mid-study, flag risks early, and make data-informed decisions throughout the fieldwork period, a capability that fundamentally changes the economics and agility of qualitative research.The Future of Market Research is QualitativeAs the demand for human-centred insights continues to grow, AI-powered open-ended surveys are becoming a critical component of modern research strategies. Organisations are increasingly recognising the importance of understanding not just what is happening, but why it is happening—and how people truly feel about it.Terapage is positioned at the centre of this shift by integrating survey design, data collection, and AI-powered analysis into a single platform. It provides a comprehensive solution for modern research workflows. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, offering unrestricted text responses, mobile-first accessibility, and intuitive tools that support efficient and effective research design. With AI-powered quote extraction, taxonomy generation, and scalable response handling, the platform makes rigorous qualitative research accessible to teams of every size.About Terapage AITerapage is an all-in-one AI-powered market research platform equipped with features for both Qualitative & Quantitative Research. It is a comprehensive platform equipped with features ranging from asynchronous tasks to live video interactive interviews. Whether you are an individual researcher or a part of a large enterprise team, Terapage empowers you with the modern tools to design, manage, and analyse research projects with precision and efficiency.Want to accelerate your qualitative research? Book a demo with TerapageOrStart a 7-day free trial available at Terapage with no credit card requirement.

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