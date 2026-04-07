Intrinseque Health Celebrates Community and Festive Cheer with Melaka Families at Majlis Santuni Kasih Aidilfitri 2026

Intrinseque Health’s Majlis Santuni Kasih Aidilfitri 2026 in Melaka supports underprivileged families, featuring giveaways, performances, and grand fireworks.

We Build & Execute Complex Clinical Supply Plans” — Intrinseque Health

MELAKA, MALAYSIA, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. successfully hosted the Majlis Santuni Kasih Aidilfitri 2026 in collaboration with government authorities in Melaka, Malaysia. The event was a community-focused initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged families while fostering unity and celebration during the festive season.

Held at the Intrinseque Health Office, No. 2, Jalan Portugis, Melaka Tengah, 75200, Melaka, Malaysia, the event brought together members of the local community in a meaningful effort to share the spirit of Aidilfitri through support, care, and celebration.

As part of the initiative, Intrinseque Health distributed essential household items such as rice cookers, grocery supplies, and other daily necessities to families in need. The program reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a tangible difference within the communities it serves.

Beyond its charitable focus, the event also featured a series of engaging activities, including lucky draw raffles, cultural dance performances, and live music entertainment. The evening concluded with a grand fireworks display, creating a vibrant and memorable experience for attendees.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Nitin Jain, representing Intrinseque Health, stated:

“We are proud to have organised the Majlis Santuni Kasih Aidilfitri 2026 as part of our continued commitment to supporting communities in need. Initiatives like this reflect our core values and our responsibility to contribute meaningfully beyond our business operations.”

“Our commitment to giving back to the community is at the heart of everything we do. We will continue to organise initiatives that uplift and support local families, creating a positive and lasting impact wherever we operate,” Mr Jain added.

The successful execution of the Majlis Santuni Kasih Aidilfitri 2026 reinforces Intrinseque Health’s role as a socially responsible organisation, demonstrating how purpose-driven initiatives can create meaningful community impact while strengthening connections at the grassroots level.



About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 27001 & GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Intrinseque Health has expanded its presence worldwide with offices present in countries including the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei), South Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class, comprehensive and robust solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be available at sites at all times, because nothing is more important than the value of a patient’s life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

Intrinseque Health Celebrates Community and Festive Cheer with Melaka Families

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