AsstrA Completes Two-Day Delivery of Heavy Equipment from China to South Korea

Loading operations

AsstrA delivered two heavy units from China to South Korea in two days with pre-approved loading and seamless terminal coordination.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International transport and logistics company AsstrA delivered heavy industrial equipment components from China to South Korea in just two days, despite peak infrastructure congestion ahead of the holiday period.Two units of equipment, each weighing over 40 tons, were prepared for shipment. One of them, weighing 45.5 tons, required direct loading onto the vessel using a specially engineered handling and stowage plan.The logistics chain included pick-up from a manufacturing site in Wuxi, road transportation to Changshu Port, and sea shipment to Busan.A key success factor of the project was the advance planning of the loading operations. AsstrA experts, in close coordination with the terminal in Changshu, pre-approved the stowage and lashing scheme prior to the vessel’s arrival. This ensured immediate loading without berth waiting time and helped avoid additional costs.The project was executed within a tight timeframe: the solution was developed on the day of the request, and cargo collection was arranged over the weekend. During road transportation, the equipment was protected with tarpaulin covering.“It was essential not only to meet the deadline but also to ensure a stable shipment ahead of the holidays. Thanks to precise coordination with the terminal, we avoided delays and completed the delivery as scheduled,” comments Jihong (Valerie) Zhang, OOG/HL Specialist, AsstrA IPL China Division.In heavy and oversized cargo logistics, decisions made at the request handling stage are crucial. In this project, it was the well-structured loading approach that enabled the shipment to be completed without time loss.Learn more about AsstrA projects: https://lp.asstra.com/industrial-project-logistics/ About AsstrA: AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is a multinational transportation and logistics service provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.For 30 years, AsstrA has been providing its customers with a full range of global 3PL services via road, rail, air, and sea transportation. The service portfolio includes warehouse logistics, customs clearance, cargo insurance, support for import-export operations, and project logistics.AsstrA’s team employs more than 1,000 people in countries across Europe, the CIS, Asia, and the USA. The quality of services is confirmed by ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 28000, GDP, and SQAS certifications.AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is a member of leading trade associations including FIATA, WCA, and TAPA.For more information, please visit asstra.com.

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