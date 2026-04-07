Coginiti Joins Snowflake & Industry Leaders to Advance Data & AI Interoperability Through the Open Semantic Interchange

Coginiti brings practitioner-led semantic modeling, governed metrics, and AI-ready data foundations to the Open Semantic Interchange initiative

Enterprises are struggling with fractured semantics across BI tools, notebooks, data products, and emerging AI applications.” — Matthew Mullins, CTO Coginiti

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coginiti today announced it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) , an open source initiative creating a vendor-neutral specification for standardizing fragmented data semantics across the modern data and AI ecosystem. OSI aims to improve interoperability across analytics, data engineering, governance, and AI tools by providing a common semantic model specification that enables consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning workflows.OSI is an open source initiative led by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, alongside ecosystem partners spanning business intelligence (BI), data engineering, governance, and AI. The initiative’s goal is to define semantic metadata in a standard, open format that can be shared across tools and platforms. By facilitating semantic metadata exchange, OSI seeks to reduce integration friction, simplify data operations, and support more consistent and trustworthy analytics and AI experiences.“Joining the Open Semantic Interchange aligns with Coginiti’s long-standing commitment to open standards, semantic interoperability, and practitioner-first data operations,” said Matthew Mullins, CTO, Coginiti. “Enterprises are struggling with fractured semantics across BI tools, notebooks, data products, and emerging AI applications. Our participation in OSI is about helping move the industry toward a shared foundation for governed metrics, semantic context, and consistent business definitions—across tools, teams, and platforms.”As a member of OSI, Coginiti will contribute real-world practitioner experience from deploying semantic layers and governed metrics across heterogeneous analytics and data engineering environments. Coginiti’s platform helps organizations define reusable semantic models, standardize business metrics, and expose semantic context to analytics tools, data applications, and AI agents through open interfaces and APIs.“Unlocking the full potential of data and AI requires a common foundation, and the Open Semantic Interchange is the critical step in building that bedrock,” said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management, Snowflake. “Our collaboration with partners like Coginiti establishes a unified, vendor-neutral standard for semantic data, ensuring clarity and consistency across the entire ecosystem. This initiative is essential for simplifying data operations, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations to build the next generation of AI applications.”OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure. To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange, visit Snowflake’s blog.About CoginitiCoginiti is the Semantic Intelligence company, unifying governed semantic layers with collaborative data operations to ensure business logic is consistently defined, managed, and delivered across analytics and AI initiatives. By enabling teams to develop, test, automate, and operationalize trusted data products and semantic definitions, Coginiti empowers organizations to deliver reliable insights faster and build a scalable foundation for AI-driven innovation.Learn more at https://www.coginiti.co

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