FAMILY ENTERTIANMENT GIANT MAIN EVENT TO OPEN IN NEW YORK IN EARLY MAY

Now Interviewing For All Positions

DEER PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Main Event , The ultimate destination for family entertainment, games, and dining, will open its first location in New York, at the Tanger Outlets Deer Park, and plans to hire energetic individuals to join the team. They have front and back-of-house positions available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, games and bowling attendants, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application at https://www.mainevent.com/careers/ The food and entertainment hub located at 1150 The Arches Circle will offer nonstop fun with activities including laser tag, bowling, arcade games, and more. Guests can also enjoy a full-service restaurant and bar, which serves an array of dishes, including Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, The Goodness Gracious Pizza, Funnel Cake Fries, and drinks like the Cotton Candy Shirley Temple and Margarita Flight. Main Event is a leading family entertainment center offering shared experiences that connect friends and family and challenge each other through interactive games while indulging in delicious food and drinks.“Main Event offers more than just a job. With great benefits, opportunities to grow, and a fun, high-energy environment, it’s a place where people can thrive while helping guests make lasting memories,” said Daniel Eurell, General Manager of Deer Park Main Event. “We look forward to adding ourselves to the vibrant Deer Park community with our commitment to providing exceptional service, a high-energy atmosphere, and a wide range of entertainment options."Main Event offers excellent benefits, including;- A FUN culture with great Teammates- Free Games- 50% off Food & Activities- Flexible Schedules with Competitive pay- Paid Time Off- Tuition Reimbursement and a College partnership- Free GED- Pet Insurance- Medical Benefits- 401K Plan- Employee Assistance Program- Paid Parental Leave & More!For more information or to book an event, visit www.mainevent.com About Main Event EntertainmentFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 64 centers in 22 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 177 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location.Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

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