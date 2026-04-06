Trademo Welcomes Sanjay Tandon, Former Global Head of Trade and Receivables Finance at HSBC, as Advisor

I am thrilled to partner with TradeMo as an advisor supporting their development of the future product roadmap.” — said Sanjay Tandon

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trademo , a data and AI-driven platform for global trade intelligence, compliance and automation, today announced the appointment of Sanjay Tandon as an Advisor.Sanjay brings nearly four decades of global banking experience across HSBC, Citibank, ABN AMRO, and Standard Chartered Bank, with deep expertise spanning transaction banking, trade finance, commodities, payments, and AML-led financial systems.Most recently, he served as Global Head of Commodities, Global Trade and Receivables Finance at HSBC, where he led one of the bank’s core global businesses focused on trade finance, structured trade, and cross-border financial flows. Over his career, he has held senior leadership roles across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and India, with responsibility for business strategy, product development, and governance across large-scale, regulated financial platforms.He has extensive experience in building and scaling trade finance and transaction banking products, working closely with risk, compliance, and AML functions in highly regulated environments. He also brings a strong track record in driving technology and data-led transformation of financial infrastructure, balancing innovation with governance and control.At Trademo, he will support strategic initiatives across financial institutions, product roadmap development, and deeper engagement with global trade and compliance ecosystems.Commenting on his appointment, Sanjay Tandon said:“I am thrilled to partner with TradeMo as an advisor supporting their development of the future product roadmap. As global trade is confronted with new regulatory challenges and supply chain shifts, access to rich and verifiable intelligence becomes essential to navigate these complexities. Trademo's AI-powered platform is uniquely positioned to play a pioneering role in this dynamic space and look forward to contributing through this journey.”Shalabh Singhal, Founder and CEO of Trademo, said:“Sanjay’s experience across trade finance, transaction banking, and regulated financial systems brings a strong strategic lens as we continue to scale Trademo’s platform. His perspective will be valuable in strengthening our engagement with financial institutions and shaping the next phase of our growth.”About TrademoTrademo Technologies Inc is a global trade AI company that provides multiple stakeholders in global trade with unparalleled visibility, compliance, and risk management solutions. Trademo's proprietary global supply chain knowledge graph(TrademoKG) is powered by open-source intelligence from thousands of authoritative data sources and billions of data points. These data points include customs declarations, shipping data, satellite data, AIS data, vessel data, web footprints, global tariffs & duties, FTAs, import/export controls, export licenses, key personnel & ownership, company financials, and company legal information.Trademo serves importers, exporters, logistics providers, trade finance banks, insurance companies, insurance brokers, and regulatory bodies. The company helps in the digitization of trade processes, financial crime prevention, compliance with global trade regulations, global supply chain visibility, multi-tier supply chain mapping, and border security solutions.

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