Janm Se Pehle Now Available — A Modern Hindi Poem of Rare Philosophical Depth

Janm se pehle - By Satish Jha Satish Jha Janm se pehle cover

Satish Jha’s Meditative Poetry Collection Asks the Question Every Human Being Carries: What Were We Before We Were Born?

“हम जन्म इसलिए नहीं लेते कि दुनिया हमें समझे—हम जन्म इसलिए लेते हैं कि हम स्वयं को पहली बार सुन सकें।” we aren't born for the world may understand us — we are born so we may hear ourselves.” — Satish Jha

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EduFront Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announces the availability of Janm Se Pehle ( जन्म से पहले ) — Consciousness, Choice, and Existence: A ModernHindi Poem — by celebrated journalist, thinker, and author Satish Jha A work unlike anything in contemporary Hindi literature, Janm Se Pehle is an original long poem in nine cantos, voiced by a consciousness that has not yet entered the body — curious, searching, and utterly human — asking whether to be born at all, which parents to choose, which form of life to inhabit, and what it means to cross the threshold from darkness into breath.About the WorkThe title means Before Birth — and that is precisely where the poem lives.Jha imagines a soul suspended in the void before embodiment, contemplating the weight of arrival. Across nine cantos, this unborn consciousness asks the questions that no philosophy has ever fully answered:Where was I before this question existed?Why be born a human, when a bird, a river, or a tree may carry less sorrow?Who shall be my father — a king, a sage, a merchant, a warrior, a poet, or a simple man who simply shows up?And my mother — she who is not chosen but received, like fate itself?Where shall I be born — mountain, plain, or city?What passes from parent to child before language exists?These are not abstract questions. They are, as Jha writes in his preface, the very questions that arose when he watched his own children come into the world, and again in the villages and schools where new lives begin under difficult skies. The poem is not autobiography — but it could not have been written without the Indian soil, the family memories, and the decades of bearing witness that have shaped the author’s eye.The nine cantos move with quiet inevitability — from void and question, through the choice of form, the search for a father, the acceptance of a mother, the selection of a birthplace, the world of the womb, deep dialogue, departure, and finally birth itself — ending with the first light, the first breath, the first cry, and the profound declaration: I am.About the AuthorSatish Jha is one of the most versatile minds in Indian public life — journalist, editor, policy thinker, social activist, and now poet. Educated in Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he led the Research Bureau at Financial Express, served as Business Editor at Indian Express, and edited Dinman, the storied Hindi journal founded by Agyeya, tripling its readership. His recent prose work, Poori Thaali, on India’s education revolution, drew praise from former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and senior policymakers across the country. Janm Se Pehle reveals the other half of the same mind — the half that has always asked, quietly, the questions that no policy can answer.“Perhaps in this small opening, the understanding begins — of why we are born at all.”— Satish Jha, from the PrefaceAvailable on Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0F44D6TM9

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