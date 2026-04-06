Finnovex North Africa 2026: Catalyzing Egypt’s Fintech Revolution Through Smart Finance and Regulatory Transformation

CAIRO, EGYPT, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Egypt accelerates toward a cash-lite economy, the 37th Chapter of the Finnovex Global Series arrives in Cairo at a defining moment for the nation’s financial trajectory. Scheduled for April 27, 2026, Finnovex North Africa 2026 will unite over 200+ financial leaders, policymakers, and tech pioneers under the theme: “Catalyzing Egypt’s Fintech Revolution: Smart Finance Meets Regulatory Transformation.”Egypt is no longer merely following global trends; it is defining a sovereign financial identity. Guided by the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Second Financial Inclusion Strategy (2026–2030) and the landmark Royal Decree-level regulatory reforms, the Sultanate’s fintech market is currently Africa’s fastest-moving frontier. From the explosive growth of the InstaPay network to the introduction of Agentic AI in banking, Egypt is architecting a connected, data-driven ecosystem.Strategic Pillars of Finnovex Egypt 2026The 2026 summit focuses on six actionable blueprints designed to translate policy into measurable economic value:Regulation in Motion: Navigating the New Banking Law and CBE licensing for digital-only banks and RegTech adoption.Payments at Scale: Scaling the National Instant Payment Network (IPN) and the transition to a unified digital payment infrastructure.Smart Finance & Agentic AI: Moving beyond basic automation to Agentic AI, predictive analytics, and intelligent fraud detection.Inclusion by Design: Utilizing digital lending and BNPL to bridge the credit gap for MSMEs and Egypt’s digital-first youth.Open Banking Ecosystems: Building the future of "Banking Beyond the Bank" through secure APIs and cross-industry partnerships.The Digital EGP & Resilience: Exploring the CBDC (Digital EGP) pilot and safeguarding national data sovereignty with next-gen cybersecurity.The Finnovex Egypt ExperienceVoices That Shape Policy: Engage with 40+ influential speakers from the Central Bank, financial authorities, and Tier-1 banking institutions.Regulation Meets Innovation Forum: A closed-door dialogue between regulators and fintech founders to streamline licensing and compliance.10X Omani & Egyptian Startup Catalyst: A high-stakes arena connecting homegrown innovators with global VC firms and the ITHCA Group.Executive Strategy Roundtables: Invitation-only sessions focused on solving Egypt-specific challenges, from digital onboarding to SME credit risk.Featured Speakers & Industry LeadersFinnovex Egypt 2026 will bring together an exceptional lineup of influential voices shaping the region’s financial ecosystem:Basel El Hini - Chairman, Housing and Development BankRashwan Hammady - CEO Designate - Digital Bank, CIB EgyptSameh Anas - Managing Director | CEO & Board Member, GIG Egypt Life TakafulAmir Samy Youssef - Management Director, The National Bank of EgyptHisham Mohamed - Chief Information Security Officer, Emirates NBDAmr El Zomor - Chief Compliance Officer, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - EgyptReem Ali A. Ali - Chief Operating Officer, Standard Chartered EgyptHussam Elmoaz - Chief Information Officer, Standard Chartered Bank EgyptKarim Moharram - Deputy Chief Information Officer, Al Baraka Bank EgyptAhmed Mostafa Elshanet - Chief Operating officer, Emirates NBDMohamed Adel Helmy - Chief Information Security Officer, Onebank (formerly MDI)Emad Hamdy - Chief Information Security Officer, Credit Agricole EgyptAyman Fawzy - Chief Financial Officer, Suez Canal BankMohamed (Magdy) Fetiha - CDO - Head Of Data & Analytics, AXAMohamed Abo Bakr - Chief Risk Officer, MID BankRavinarayanan Iyer - Chief Financial & Investor Relation Officer, Credit Agricole EgyptAyman Zaki - Regional Chief Information Security Officer, Arab African International BankDr Ahmed Mansour - Executive Board Member & Assistant Managing Director, Attijariwafa bank EgyptSerag Abdelfattah - Group Chief Of Business Development and Sales, Agricultural Bank of EgyptMohamed Nazih El Saadani - Acting Group Chief Financial Officer, Bank of KhartoumAladin Morsy - Chief Information Security Officer, Agricultural Bank of EgyptAhmed Galal - Management Director, Suez Canal BankIsmail Farid - Chief Technology & Information Officer, EBank (Export Development Bank of Egypt)Marco Nazir - Deputy manager (Platinum), National Bank of Egypt (NBE)Moustafa Marzouk - Chief Information Officer, Société Arabe Internationale de Banque - SAIBTamer Hanna - Chief Technology Officer, Crédit Agricole EgyptMohamed Mahmoud - Chief Bancassurance Officer, Misr Life InsuranceIslam Gomaa - Chief Information Officer, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - EgyptRania Afifi - Chief Strategy Officer, NBK EgyptWaleed Al Assuti - Chief Information Officer, Banque MisrAmir Hakim - Chief Operating Officer, Credit Agricole EgyptRamy Waziry - Chief Digital Officer, Onebank (formerly MDI)Tamer Abouzaid - Senior Director - Head of IT, CIB EgyptMohamed ElSabban - Chief Innovation & Strategic Ventures Officer, Banque MisrMohamed Talaat - Chief Operating Officer, SAIB BankAhmed Mahmoud Abo Ghazala - Chief Information Security Officer, Egyptian Arab land bankAyman Khalifa - Chief Risk Officer, Standard Chartered BankWassim Elmetwally - Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, Al Baraka Bank Egypt and many moreOur Valued SponsorsFinnovex Egypt 2026 is proudly supported by industry leaders driving financial innovation:- Redhat – Silver SponsorTheir partnership is instrumental in enabling collaboration, innovation, and industry advancement.Honouring the Architects of TransformationThe summit will culminate in the Finnovex Egypt Awards 2026, recognizing the banks, fintechs, and individuals who have turned ambition into infrastructure. Categories include Excellence in Digital Banking, Outstanding Contribution to Financial Inclusion, and the prestigious Finnovator of the Year.“Egypt is not emerging—it is accelerating,” says the Finnovex Organizing Committee. “Finnovex North Africa 2026 is the war room where the next decade of Egyptian prosperity is designed. It is where conversations turn into contracts and presence turns into partnership.”For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and registration details, please visit https://na.finnovex.com/ About Finnovex: Finnovex is a globally recognized platform committed to driving innovation and excellence within the financial technology sphere. Through 37 global chapters, Finnovex brings together leading minds to harness the potential of emerging technologies and foster regional economic growth.Website: www.finnovex.com

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