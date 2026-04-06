Finnovex North Africa 2026: Catalyzing Egypt’s Fintech Revolution Through Smart Finance and Regulatory Transformation
CAIRO, EGYPT, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Egypt accelerates toward a cash-lite economy, the 37th Chapter of the Finnovex Global Series arrives in Cairo at a defining moment for the nation’s financial trajectory. Scheduled for April 27, 2026, Finnovex North Africa 2026 will unite over 200+ financial leaders, policymakers, and tech pioneers under the theme: “Catalyzing Egypt’s Fintech Revolution: Smart Finance Meets Regulatory Transformation.”
Egypt is no longer merely following global trends; it is defining a sovereign financial identity. Guided by the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Second Financial Inclusion Strategy (2026–2030) and the landmark Royal Decree-level regulatory reforms, the Sultanate’s fintech market is currently Africa’s fastest-moving frontier. From the explosive growth of the InstaPay network to the introduction of Agentic AI in banking, Egypt is architecting a connected, data-driven ecosystem.
Strategic Pillars of Finnovex Egypt 2026
The 2026 summit focuses on six actionable blueprints designed to translate policy into measurable economic value:
Regulation in Motion: Navigating the New Banking Law and CBE licensing for digital-only banks and RegTech adoption.
Payments at Scale: Scaling the National Instant Payment Network (IPN) and the transition to a unified digital payment infrastructure.
Smart Finance & Agentic AI: Moving beyond basic automation to Agentic AI, predictive analytics, and intelligent fraud detection.
Inclusion by Design: Utilizing digital lending and BNPL to bridge the credit gap for MSMEs and Egypt’s digital-first youth.
Open Banking Ecosystems: Building the future of "Banking Beyond the Bank" through secure APIs and cross-industry partnerships.
The Digital EGP & Resilience: Exploring the CBDC (Digital EGP) pilot and safeguarding national data sovereignty with next-gen cybersecurity.
The Finnovex Egypt Experience
Voices That Shape Policy: Engage with 40+ influential speakers from the Central Bank, financial authorities, and Tier-1 banking institutions.
Regulation Meets Innovation Forum: A closed-door dialogue between regulators and fintech founders to streamline licensing and compliance.
10X Omani & Egyptian Startup Catalyst: A high-stakes arena connecting homegrown innovators with global VC firms and the ITHCA Group.
Executive Strategy Roundtables: Invitation-only sessions focused on solving Egypt-specific challenges, from digital onboarding to SME credit risk.
Featured Speakers & Industry Leaders
Finnovex Egypt 2026 will bring together an exceptional lineup of influential voices shaping the region’s financial ecosystem:
Basel El Hini - Chairman, Housing and Development Bank
Rashwan Hammady - CEO Designate - Digital Bank, CIB Egypt
Sameh Anas - Managing Director | CEO & Board Member, GIG Egypt Life Takaful
Amir Samy Youssef - Management Director, The National Bank of Egypt
Hisham Mohamed - Chief Information Security Officer, Emirates NBD
Amr El Zomor - Chief Compliance Officer, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - Egypt
Reem Ali A. Ali - Chief Operating Officer, Standard Chartered Egypt
Hussam Elmoaz - Chief Information Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Egypt
Karim Moharram - Deputy Chief Information Officer, Al Baraka Bank Egypt
Ahmed Mostafa Elshanet - Chief Operating officer, Emirates NBD
Mohamed Adel Helmy - Chief Information Security Officer, Onebank (formerly MDI)
Emad Hamdy - Chief Information Security Officer, Credit Agricole Egypt
Ayman Fawzy - Chief Financial Officer, Suez Canal Bank
Mohamed (Magdy) Fetiha - CDO - Head Of Data & Analytics, AXA
Mohamed Abo Bakr - Chief Risk Officer, MID Bank
Ravinarayanan Iyer - Chief Financial & Investor Relation Officer, Credit Agricole Egypt
Ayman Zaki - Regional Chief Information Security Officer, Arab African International Bank
Dr Ahmed Mansour - Executive Board Member & Assistant Managing Director, Attijariwafa bank Egypt
Serag Abdelfattah - Group Chief Of Business Development and Sales, Agricultural Bank of Egypt
Mohamed Nazih El Saadani - Acting Group Chief Financial Officer, Bank of Khartoum
Aladin Morsy - Chief Information Security Officer, Agricultural Bank of Egypt
Ahmed Galal - Management Director, Suez Canal Bank
Ismail Farid - Chief Technology & Information Officer, EBank (Export Development Bank of Egypt)
Marco Nazir - Deputy manager (Platinum), National Bank of Egypt (NBE)
Moustafa Marzouk - Chief Information Officer, Société Arabe Internationale de Banque - SAIB
Tamer Hanna - Chief Technology Officer, Crédit Agricole Egypt
Mohamed Mahmoud - Chief Bancassurance Officer, Misr Life Insurance
Islam Gomaa - Chief Information Officer, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt
Rania Afifi - Chief Strategy Officer, NBK Egypt
Waleed Al Assuti - Chief Information Officer, Banque Misr
Amir Hakim - Chief Operating Officer, Credit Agricole Egypt
Ramy Waziry - Chief Digital Officer, Onebank (formerly MDI)
Tamer Abouzaid - Senior Director - Head of IT, CIB Egypt
Mohamed ElSabban - Chief Innovation & Strategic Ventures Officer, Banque Misr
Mohamed Talaat - Chief Operating Officer, SAIB Bank
Ahmed Mahmoud Abo Ghazala - Chief Information Security Officer, Egyptian Arab land bank
Ayman Khalifa - Chief Risk Officer, Standard Chartered Bank
Wassim Elmetwally - Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, Al Baraka Bank Egypt and many more
Our Valued Sponsors
Finnovex Egypt 2026 is proudly supported by industry leaders driving financial innovation:
- Redhat – Silver Sponsor
Their partnership is instrumental in enabling collaboration, innovation, and industry advancement.
Honouring the Architects of Transformation
The summit will culminate in the Finnovex Egypt Awards 2026, recognizing the banks, fintechs, and individuals who have turned ambition into infrastructure. Categories include Excellence in Digital Banking, Outstanding Contribution to Financial Inclusion, and the prestigious Finnovator of the Year.
“Egypt is not emerging—it is accelerating,” says the Finnovex Organizing Committee. “Finnovex North Africa 2026 is the war room where the next decade of Egyptian prosperity is designed. It is where conversations turn into contracts and presence turns into partnership.”
For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and registration details, please visit https://na.finnovex.com/.
About Finnovex: Finnovex is a globally recognized platform committed to driving innovation and excellence within the financial technology sphere. Through 37 global chapters, Finnovex brings together leading minds to harness the potential of emerging technologies and foster regional economic growth.
Website: www.finnovex.com
Zaiba Fathima
Egypt is no longer merely following global trends; it is defining a sovereign financial identity. Guided by the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Second Financial Inclusion Strategy (2026–2030) and the landmark Royal Decree-level regulatory reforms, the Sultanate’s fintech market is currently Africa’s fastest-moving frontier. From the explosive growth of the InstaPay network to the introduction of Agentic AI in banking, Egypt is architecting a connected, data-driven ecosystem.
Strategic Pillars of Finnovex Egypt 2026
The 2026 summit focuses on six actionable blueprints designed to translate policy into measurable economic value:
Regulation in Motion: Navigating the New Banking Law and CBE licensing for digital-only banks and RegTech adoption.
Payments at Scale: Scaling the National Instant Payment Network (IPN) and the transition to a unified digital payment infrastructure.
Smart Finance & Agentic AI: Moving beyond basic automation to Agentic AI, predictive analytics, and intelligent fraud detection.
Inclusion by Design: Utilizing digital lending and BNPL to bridge the credit gap for MSMEs and Egypt’s digital-first youth.
Open Banking Ecosystems: Building the future of "Banking Beyond the Bank" through secure APIs and cross-industry partnerships.
The Digital EGP & Resilience: Exploring the CBDC (Digital EGP) pilot and safeguarding national data sovereignty with next-gen cybersecurity.
The Finnovex Egypt Experience
Voices That Shape Policy: Engage with 40+ influential speakers from the Central Bank, financial authorities, and Tier-1 banking institutions.
Regulation Meets Innovation Forum: A closed-door dialogue between regulators and fintech founders to streamline licensing and compliance.
10X Omani & Egyptian Startup Catalyst: A high-stakes arena connecting homegrown innovators with global VC firms and the ITHCA Group.
Executive Strategy Roundtables: Invitation-only sessions focused on solving Egypt-specific challenges, from digital onboarding to SME credit risk.
Featured Speakers & Industry Leaders
Finnovex Egypt 2026 will bring together an exceptional lineup of influential voices shaping the region’s financial ecosystem:
Basel El Hini - Chairman, Housing and Development Bank
Rashwan Hammady - CEO Designate - Digital Bank, CIB Egypt
Sameh Anas - Managing Director | CEO & Board Member, GIG Egypt Life Takaful
Amir Samy Youssef - Management Director, The National Bank of Egypt
Hisham Mohamed - Chief Information Security Officer, Emirates NBD
Amr El Zomor - Chief Compliance Officer, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - Egypt
Reem Ali A. Ali - Chief Operating Officer, Standard Chartered Egypt
Hussam Elmoaz - Chief Information Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Egypt
Karim Moharram - Deputy Chief Information Officer, Al Baraka Bank Egypt
Ahmed Mostafa Elshanet - Chief Operating officer, Emirates NBD
Mohamed Adel Helmy - Chief Information Security Officer, Onebank (formerly MDI)
Emad Hamdy - Chief Information Security Officer, Credit Agricole Egypt
Ayman Fawzy - Chief Financial Officer, Suez Canal Bank
Mohamed (Magdy) Fetiha - CDO - Head Of Data & Analytics, AXA
Mohamed Abo Bakr - Chief Risk Officer, MID Bank
Ravinarayanan Iyer - Chief Financial & Investor Relation Officer, Credit Agricole Egypt
Ayman Zaki - Regional Chief Information Security Officer, Arab African International Bank
Dr Ahmed Mansour - Executive Board Member & Assistant Managing Director, Attijariwafa bank Egypt
Serag Abdelfattah - Group Chief Of Business Development and Sales, Agricultural Bank of Egypt
Mohamed Nazih El Saadani - Acting Group Chief Financial Officer, Bank of Khartoum
Aladin Morsy - Chief Information Security Officer, Agricultural Bank of Egypt
Ahmed Galal - Management Director, Suez Canal Bank
Ismail Farid - Chief Technology & Information Officer, EBank (Export Development Bank of Egypt)
Marco Nazir - Deputy manager (Platinum), National Bank of Egypt (NBE)
Moustafa Marzouk - Chief Information Officer, Société Arabe Internationale de Banque - SAIB
Tamer Hanna - Chief Technology Officer, Crédit Agricole Egypt
Mohamed Mahmoud - Chief Bancassurance Officer, Misr Life Insurance
Islam Gomaa - Chief Information Officer, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt
Rania Afifi - Chief Strategy Officer, NBK Egypt
Waleed Al Assuti - Chief Information Officer, Banque Misr
Amir Hakim - Chief Operating Officer, Credit Agricole Egypt
Ramy Waziry - Chief Digital Officer, Onebank (formerly MDI)
Tamer Abouzaid - Senior Director - Head of IT, CIB Egypt
Mohamed ElSabban - Chief Innovation & Strategic Ventures Officer, Banque Misr
Mohamed Talaat - Chief Operating Officer, SAIB Bank
Ahmed Mahmoud Abo Ghazala - Chief Information Security Officer, Egyptian Arab land bank
Ayman Khalifa - Chief Risk Officer, Standard Chartered Bank
Wassim Elmetwally - Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, Al Baraka Bank Egypt and many more
Our Valued Sponsors
Finnovex Egypt 2026 is proudly supported by industry leaders driving financial innovation:
- Redhat – Silver Sponsor
Their partnership is instrumental in enabling collaboration, innovation, and industry advancement.
Honouring the Architects of Transformation
The summit will culminate in the Finnovex Egypt Awards 2026, recognizing the banks, fintechs, and individuals who have turned ambition into infrastructure. Categories include Excellence in Digital Banking, Outstanding Contribution to Financial Inclusion, and the prestigious Finnovator of the Year.
“Egypt is not emerging—it is accelerating,” says the Finnovex Organizing Committee. “Finnovex North Africa 2026 is the war room where the next decade of Egyptian prosperity is designed. It is where conversations turn into contracts and presence turns into partnership.”
For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and registration details, please visit https://na.finnovex.com/.
About Finnovex: Finnovex is a globally recognized platform committed to driving innovation and excellence within the financial technology sphere. Through 37 global chapters, Finnovex brings together leading minds to harness the potential of emerging technologies and foster regional economic growth.
Website: www.finnovex.com
Zaiba Fathima
Finnovex
zaiba.ayesha@exibex.org
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