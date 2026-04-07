FP Markets Partners with Acuity Trading to Deliver AI-Powered Trading Signals and Tools

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker FP Markets has announced its collaboration with Acuity Trading, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion into advanced AI-driven trading solutions.Through this partnership, the broker provides clients with access to FP Markets Intelligence , an all-in-one suite of AI-powered tools designed to support informed decision-making.The FP Markets Intelligence suite, available through the broker’s Client Portal, is also fully integratable with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and provides advanced market sentiment analysis, AI-driven trading signals, and actionable insights across thousands of instruments. Features include: AnalysisIQ, which offers high-quality market signals; Assets Overview, which delivers in-depth insights across multiple asset classes; and NewsIQ, which provides real-time market research and updates. The Intelligence dashboard also includes a range of other tools, such as the Calendar and Research Terminal, designed to help traders filter insights based on their market preferences, refine their strategies, and make more confident decisions.Commenting on the partnership with Acuity Trading, Aaron Hill, Chief Market Analyst at FP Markets, noted: ‘Our mission is to equip clients with best-in-class resources needed to navigate an evolving trading environment. We have teamed up with Acuity Trading to offer a powerful, AI-driven suite of sophisticated trading tools. Traders can leverage these advanced resources to analyse markets, identify potential opportunities, and tailor their trading approach.’Underscoring this collaboration, Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, said: ‘FP Markets shares our belief that traders make better decisions when intelligence is delivered clearly, in context, and directly inside the trading workflow. By bringing Acuity’s AI-powered sentiment, signals and real-time market insight into FP Markets Intelligence, we’re helping traders cut through the noise, stay aligned with market conditions, and act with greater confidence.’This latest partnership underscores FP Markets’ dedication to delivering comprehensive resources and technology-driven solutions that support traders at every stage of their investing journey while reaffirming the broker’s mission to ‘Transform Trading’.About FP MarketsFP Markets is a multi-regulated online broker, providing traders with reliable access to global financial markets. Clients benefit from tight spreads, fast execution, and a wide range of trading platforms. With more than 20 years of presence in global markets, FP Markets continues to expand its offering with improved pricing models, enhanced trading tools, and ongoing platform upgrades. The broker's long-standing market presence reflects its adaptability and dedication to the core values it was founded on.For more information, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/ About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with advanced analytic tools, alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us

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