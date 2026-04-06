Carbon Management Software Market Size to Reach USD 85.25 Billion by 2032, Driven by ESG & Carbon Accounting Solutions

Carbon Management Software Market

AI-powered carbon management software surges as ESG regulations tighten; insights from Maximize Market Research.” — Maximize Market Research

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Carbon Management Software Market size was valued at USD 16.93 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.39% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 85.25 Billion by 2032.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/108489/ Carbon Management Software Market Transformation: AI-Powered Carbon Accounting and Cloud-Based ESG Reporting Platforms Drive the Future of Digital DecarbonizationCarbon Management Software Market is rapidly transforming how enterprises measure, manage, and reduce emissions in an increasingly regulated sustainability landscape. Driven by AI-powered carbon accounting, cloud-based emissions tracking, and ESG compliance solutions, organizations are accelerating digital decarbonization strategies. Strategic partnerships, technology launches, and climate-tech investments are reshaping the sector, enabling businesses to automate Scope 1, 2, and 3 reporting while strengthening transparency, operational efficiency, and long-term environmental accountability.AI-Powered Carbon Management Software Breakthroughs: New Platforms, Strategic Partnerships, and Climate-Tech InvestmentsAI-Powered Carbon Emissions Software Launch: In March 2024, GE Vernova launched CERius, an AI-powered carbon emissions management software deployed at the Azito power plant in Cote d’Ivoire. The platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate greenhouse-gas data collection, improve emissions reporting accuracy, and support companies pursuing net-zero strategies.ESG Software Platform Acquisition Expanding Carbon Accounting: In 2026, Novisto expanded its ESG platform by acquiring carbon accounting company Minimum, integrating carbon accounting and sustainability reporting into one enterprise system to meet rising global disclosure requirements.Partnership to Accelerate Carbon Management Solutions: In March 2026, Context Labs partnered with KPMG to distribute an enterprise carbon management platform for industrial and energy companies. The partnership combines AI-enabled emissions tracking software with consulting services to support corporate decarbonization strategies.New AI-Driven Carbon Accounting Platform LaunchIn October 2025, climate technology company Greenly launched EcoPilot, an AI-based carbon accounting platform designed to simplify emissions measurement and help businesses automate carbon reporting and reduction strategies.Funding Boost for AI Carbon Data PlatformsBerlin-based startup Climatiq raised USD 11.6 million to expand its AI platform that automates emissions data collection and analysis, especially complex Scope 3 supply-chain emissions, which can represent up to 90% of a company’s carbon footprint.Cloud-Based Carbon Management Software Leads the Market as AI Platforms, Funding, and Acquisitions Accelerate ESG Reporting AdoptionIn the Carbon Management Software Market, the cloud-based deployment segment dominates with nearly 72–73% share in 2024–2025, driven by scalable carbon accounting software, AI-powered emissions tracking, and ESG reporting platforms. Momentum continues with major developments. On October 15, 2025, Greenly launched the EcoPilot AI carbon accounting platform; June 2025, Climatiq secured USD 11.6 million to expand Scope-3 analytics. In 2026, Novisto acquired Minimum, and on July 14, 2025, OVHcloud launched a cloud carbon-footprint tracker, accelerating global adoption of enterprise carbon management software solutions.By Deployment ModeCloud-BasedOn-PremisesBy Enterprise Size TypeSmall & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)Large EnterprisesBy End-User IndustryEnergy & UtilitiesManufacturingTransportation & LogisticsConstruction & InfrastructureIT & TelecommunicationsOthersGet Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/108489/ North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Surges: AI-Powered Carbon Management Software and ESG Reporting Platforms Reshape the Global MarketNorth America leads the Carbon Management Software Market, holding over 32% market share, driven by strong ESG regulations and rapid adoption of AI-powered carbon accounting software and cloud-based emissions management platforms. Momentum surged in May 2025 when Microsoft invested nearly USD 8 billion in carbon removal initiatives, accelerating demand for enterprise carbon management software, ESG reporting solutions, and advanced emissions tracking technologies across U.S. industries.Asia-Pacific is emerging as a powerhouse in the Carbon Management Software Market, holding nearly 27% market share as industries accelerate adoption of cloud-based carbon accounting software and AI-powered emissions management platforms. Momentum is fueled by climate commitments such as China’s 2060 carbon-neutrality target and the region’s 24%+ CAGR growth outlook, pushing enterprises to deploy advanced ESG reporting and carbon footprint management software.Key Carbon Management Software Market Developments: AI-Powered Carbon Accounting Platforms, Strategic PartnershipsOn October 22, 2025, Persefoni partnered with Diligent, integrating carbon accounting clients into its AI-driven platform while Diligent acquired an equity stake to accelerate enterprise ESG reporting innovation.On September 23, 2025, Watershed launched Product Footprints, an AI-powered tool enabling enterprises to measure Scope 3 supply-chain emissions in minutes and drive faster decarbonization decisions.On April 11, 2024, SINAI Technologies partnered with Novisto to integrate decarbonization intelligence with ESG data platforms, helping enterprises design cost-effective net-zero strategies.On January 13, 2026, Sphera partnered with Rolls-Royce Power Systems to develop environmental product declarations for generator systems, strengthening lifecycle carbon transparency.Carbon Management Software Market, Key players:PersefoniWatershedSinai TechnologiesSpheraIntelex TechnologiesAccruentIBMMicrosoft Sustainability CloudSchneider ElectricSAPWolters Kluwer EnablonPerillonProcessMAP CorporationNormativeEmitwiseVaayuSustain LifeNet0Evalue8 SustainabilityCarbon TrustGreenstone Carbon ManagementCarbon ViewPledgeGreenlyESG EnterpriseBrighter Planet Inc.Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-carbon-management-software-market/108489/ FAQs:What is driving the growth of the Carbon Management Software Market globally?Ans: Carbon Management Software Market is driven by rising corporate sustainability commitments, stricter ESG reporting regulations, and increasing adoption of AI-powered carbon accounting and emissions management platforms. Enterprises are deploying cloud-based carbon management solutions to monitor Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, automate sustainability reporting, and support global net-zero strategies.Why is cloud-based deployment dominating the Carbon Management Software Market?Ans: Cloud-based carbon management software dominates the market with nearly 72–73% share in 2024–2025 due to its scalability, cost efficiency, and real-time emissions tracking capabilities. Cloud platforms enable organizations to integrate AI-driven carbon accounting, ESG reporting tools, and automated emissions monitoring, allowing enterprises to manage sustainability performance across global operations more efficiently.Which regions are leading the Carbon Management Software Market?Ans: North America leads the Carbon Management Software Market, holding more than 32% market share, supported by strong ESG regulations and large investments in climate technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is the second-largest region, accounting for nearly 27% market share, driven by rapid industrial decarbonization, growing adoption of cloud-based carbon accounting platforms, and national climate commitments such as China’s 2060 carbon neutrality target.Analyst Perspective:From an analyst perspective, the Carbon Management Software sector is poised for strong expansion as enterprises accelerate digital decarbonization strategies. Competitive innovation, AI-driven upgrades, and rising ESG compliance needs are driving investments and partnerships. North America leads adoption while Asia-Pacific scales rapidly, positioning the market for sustained innovation, strategic alliances, and enterprise sustainability transformation.Related Reports:Carbon Disulfide Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/carbon-disulfide-market/278886/ Carbon Disulfide Market by Purity (Pure, Impure), Production Method (Natural Gas/Sulfur-Based, Others), Application (Rubber & Tires, Textiles, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032.Conductive Carbon Black Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/conductive-carbon-black-market/257699/ Conductive Carbon Black Market by Type (Electrically, Thermally Conductive), Application (Plastics, Coatings, Adhesives, Battery Electrodes), End User (Automotive, Electronics) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032Oil and gas carbon capture and storage Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/oil-and-gas-carbon-capture-and-storage-market/220433/ Oil and Gas Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Technology (Pre-combustion, Post-combustion, Oxy-fuel), End-User (Oil & Gas, Power, Heavy Industry), and Region – Global Forecast to 2032Carbon Steel Piping Spools Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/carbon-steel-piping-spools-market/219271/ Carbon Steel Piping Spools Market by Type (90° Elbow, 45° Elbow, 180° Elbow), Application (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2032Top Reports:About Maximize Market Research – Carbon Management Software SectorMaximize Market Research is a rapidly expanding global market research and business consulting firm delivering strategic insights in the Carbon Management Software sector. Our growth-focused research supports enterprises adopting AI-driven carbon accounting, ESG reporting, and emissions management platforms, helping organizations achieve sustainability targets, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation across industries.With specialized expertise in Automotive and Transportation, Maximize Market Research analyzes decarbonization technologies, fleet emissions tracking, and sustainability software adoption. Our research helps stakeholders understand evolving carbon management strategies, competitive innovation, and digital sustainability solutions shaping low-carbon mobility and environmental compliance in global transportation ecosystems.

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