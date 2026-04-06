HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026 Becomes History: 400 Industry Leaders Celebrate 10 Years of Impact in a Landmark Edition

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026 has officially concluded, marking not only the end of another exceptional edition but the celebration of a defining milestone: 10 Years of Impact.Bringing together nearly 400 professionals from across iGaming, technology, fintech, compliance, AI, and blockchain, this year’s summit stood as the most ambitious and dynamic edition to date — two days of high-level insights, meaningful connections, hands-on learning, and unforgettable experiences.From early-morning wellness sessions to late-night celebrations, HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026 delivered a complete, immersive industry experience — one that will be remembered as a benchmark moment for the European Gaming & Tech ecosystem.A Summit Designed for Insight, Strategy & Real ConnectionsHeld on 24–25 March 2026 at OREA Hotel Andel’s Prague, the summit once again proved why it remains a cornerstone event where technology, compliance, and innovation converge.The 10th Anniversary edition expanded into its full-scale format featuring:Three core conference stagesThe hands-on HIPTHER AcademyThe GamingTECH CEE Awards 2026Curated networking experiences across every touchpointThe result: A boutique, high-impact environment where conversations weren’t just happening — they were shaping the next decade of the industry.Four Stages. One Unified Vision of the FutureThe summit unfolded across four stages, bringing together compliance, regulation, business strategy, and innovation into one cohesive narrative. From regulatory deep dives and enforcement trends to cross-industry discussions spanning iGaming, fintech, AI, and media, the agenda balanced specialisation with meaningful dialogue between operators, suppliers, and advisors.A standout element was the dedicated Responsible Gaming & Player Safety focus on Day 2, curated by the Institute for Gambling Regulation (IPRH). This track placed player protection and sustainable industry growth at the forefront, addressing emerging risks, early detection mechanisms, and the need for greater cross-border regulatory alignment through expert-led panels and case-driven discussions.Elevating the conference, the HIPTHER Academy further expanded the summit’s scope into a practical learning environment, offering hands-on workshops and certifications across AI, compliance, marketing, and leadership. With a clear emphasis on real-world application, the Academy positioned itself as a platform for professionals looking to strengthen both their expertise and strategic impact.Networking: From Morning Energy to Nights of ExcellenceAt HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026, networking extended far beyond the conference floor, shaping the experience from early morning and delicious breaks to late-night celebrations.The days began with intention, from a calming yoga session on Day 1 to the Morning Networking Run on Day 2 — blending wellness, movement, and connection in true #hipthers style.As evening fell, the spotlight turned to recognition and celebration. The GamingTECH CEE Awards 2026 honoured the industry’s standout performers, announced in the exciting Endorphina Club Party & Awards Ceremony at Buddha-Bar Prague. As the official Awards Ceremony & Party Sponsor, Endorphina delivered a premium networking experience where prestige met Asian culture and vibrant energy.The momentum continued with the Closing Party at Reduta Jazz Club, while the now-traditional Unofficial Karaoke Afterparty added a final, memorable touch — proving once again that the strongest connections are often built beyond the stage.Powered by Industry Leaders: Our SponsorsThe success of the HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026 was made possible thanks to the incredible support of its partners and sponsors:Grand Stage Sponsor: Tom Horn GamingGrand Quality & Compliance Sponsor: Gaming Laboratories International (GLI)Silver Sponsor & Badge/Bracelet Sponsor: KanggitenAwards Ceremony & Party Sponsor: EndorphinaLanyard Sponsor: DSTGAMINGGeneral Sponsors: Gaming in Poland, RM Legal, WinSpirit CasinoTheir continued support reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovation, compliance, and collaboration across the industry.A Decade of Impact — And the Next Chapter BeginsUnder the theme “Decoding the Future: 10 Years of Impact,” the 2026 edition didn’t just celebrate the past — it set the tone for what comes next.Zoltan Tündik – HIPTHER Co-Founder & Head of Business stated:“Reaching the 10-year milestone with the HIPTHER Prague Summit is a proud moment of reflection for us. With 19 years of navigating the ever-evolving media and news landscape, we have seen firsthand how vital authentic connection is to industry progress. This edition was a celebration of a decade of impact, but it was also a launchpad for our next chapter. Over the next five years, our focus is on consolidation. We are deepening our roots in the CEE, D-A-CH, Baltic, and Nordic regions. However, we aren't standing still. We are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the HIPTHER Balkans Summit in 2027, and we are keeping a very close watch on North America. The market there is ripe for the unique 'HIPTHER-style' of boutique, high-value networking, and I suspect we may have some surprises in store for that region very soon.”Save the Date & Join us: 23–24 March 2027Over the last decade, HIPTHER Prague Summit has grown into a trusted platform for knowledge-sharing, cross-border dialogue, and real business connections, bringing together regulators, operators, innovators, and decision-makers shaping the future of Gaming & Tech.

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