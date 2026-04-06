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Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi

AZERBAIJAN, April 6 - On April 6, an official welcome ceremony was held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev.

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played.

The two presidents passed along the line of guard of honor.

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Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi

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