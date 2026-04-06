Ilham Aliyev visited Statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi
AZERBAIJAN, April 6 - On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the statue of the National Leader in the Heydar Aliyev Cultural and Recreation Park in Tbilisi.
The head of state laid a wreath at the monument.
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