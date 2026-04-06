Poori Thaali Now Available — The Untold Story of India’s Education Revolution
India’s Education Crisis Has a Solution — ‘Poori Thaali’ Makes the Case
Published in 2026, "Poori Thaali" arrives at a defining moment for India — a nation with the world’s largest youth population, over 270 million children in school, and a learning crisis hiding in plain sight.
A Book for Our Times
India stands at a demographic crossroads. Every year, more than fifteen million young people enter working age. This dividend — celebrated by economists — will only materialise if those young people can genuinely read, think, reason, and adapt. "Poori Thaali" makes the case, with clarity and urgency, that enrolment without learning is not education — it is a promise broken.
The book does not assign blame. It maps a system — its institutional logic, its blind spots, its unsung heroes — and asks what it would take to change course. The answer, Jha argues, is not a single reform but a full platter: teacher support, child-level instruction, continuous measurement, community accountability, and leadership with the courage to face uncomfortable truths.
Available on Amazon: https://amzn.in/d/041mHiLU
Satish Jha
Pinewood Systems
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