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Poori Thaali Now Available — The Untold Story of India’s Education Revolution

Poori Thaali Cover page

Satish Jha

Satish Jha

Launch of The Poori Thaali by Satish Jha at the India International Center, New Delhi on March 24, 2026

India’s Education Crisis Has a Solution — ‘Poori Thaali’ Makes the Case

A child who goes home every day without learning is a lost day. And lost days, together, make a lost generation.”
— Satish Jha
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Delhi — EduFront Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is pleased to announce the availability of "Poori Thaali": India’s Education Revolution — Stories of Non-Governmental Experiments, a landmark Hindi-language work by veteran journalist and policy thinker Satish Jha, with a foreword by Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog.

Published in 2026, "Poori Thaali" arrives at a defining moment for India — a nation with the world’s largest youth population, over 270 million children in school, and a learning crisis hiding in plain sight.

A Book for Our Times
India stands at a demographic crossroads. Every year, more than fifteen million young people enter working age. This dividend — celebrated by economists — will only materialise if those young people can genuinely read, think, reason, and adapt. "Poori Thaali" makes the case, with clarity and urgency, that enrolment without learning is not education — it is a promise broken.
The book does not assign blame. It maps a system — its institutional logic, its blind spots, its unsung heroes — and asks what it would take to change course. The answer, Jha argues, is not a single reform but a full platter: teacher support, child-level instruction, continuous measurement, community accountability, and leadership with the courage to face uncomfortable truths.

Available on Amazon: https://amzn.in/d/041mHiLU

Satish Jha
Pinewood Systems
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Poori Thaali Now Available — The Untold Story of India’s Education Revolution

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