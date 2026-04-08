Coach and Consultant Catherine Oleksiw of Measured Transitions Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catherine Oleksiw, PhD is the founder of Measured Transitions, a coaching and consulting practice. Now when you really examine it, that name helps people understand just what she does, develops tools and systems that help organizations evaluate their goals and outcomes and then take steps to change the trajectory of success in this era of economic turmoil. Her business card says it all: Focus. Measure. Change. Her Ph.D. is in Educational Psychology: Measurement & Evaluation and is from Columbia University in New York City but make no mistake about what it is she analyzes and helps to change. Dr. O is also a Professional Certified Coach with the International Coaching Federation.

Catherine is a skilled educator, speaker, coach, and trainer with expertise in research, assessment, and evaluation and empowering organization and their people to adapt and survive in any business climate. Sometimes it is a matter of documenting the success of a program funded by a state grant or reaching a competency goal of a federally funded program. Over the years, she has supported a diversity of companies and industries with their goals.

When a business or one of its core teams needs guidance, there could be no better person to look towards than a teacher. Dr. O is a teacher on many levels—as a professor and advisor to students working on their dissertations, as a systems evaluation trainer, and as a coach helping businesses and their teams create and adhere to strategic plans. She has focused a good part of her career on the education industry, helping schools and school districts evaluate what did or didn’t work and plan changes for the future.

Doctor O has addressed many contemporary issues in her extended podcast series. When her last (March) episode ended the host and guest were discussing the idea that change is inevitable, and change is good. It is wise to take a look at what happened and when during a transition period, and to then set a strategic change management program in motion.

April is the beginning of a new season and so the ideal time to conduct an intensive on change. In this new installment, Dr. O will talk about change in general, the concept of change management, and ways employees can step up to meet changes. She will outline various change management models and explain that when change happens there can be a total cultural shift.

“My work is always layered. With the same client, I might have one-on-one sessions with senior management, do group coaching with the work team, and engage top-level directors or the C-suite in leadership coaching. I support everyone in the organization in getting more comfortable with changes particularly when it comes to systems and tools. When we acknowledge and support change, it flows through different levels of an organization.”

Dr. O is methodical and has a unique approach that embraces the power of numbers within the context of the hopes and dreams of real people doing their best for the organization and themselves in the process. Catherine is that definitive authority and she has been published and appeared in media, such as Who’s Who with whom she received a Lifetime Achievement Award. As external influences and even global war continue to make an impact on companies, their resources, and their ability to thrive, it is comforting to know such a resource exists.

Measured Transitions, the business Dr O founded, offers expertise in performance measurement, Return on Investment analytics, and program monitoring and evaluation. Together, she works with clients to create a customized strategy to document the performance of individual projects, programs and people. the best solution connects all the essential dots. She works to align the mission and business goals with program goals and objectives and, in turn, with resources and human capital capacity. Through this alignment process the most important indicators of success come to the surface and drive better outcomes.

Close Up Radio recently featured. Dr. Catherine Oleskiw in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday April 2nd at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-6-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-coach-and/id1785721253?i=1000759040625

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-6-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-coach-and-consultant-catherine-oleksiw-of-measured-transitions-328982951

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2helo7rC8wMJjvppb0cMdy

For more information about Catherine Oleksiw visit www.measuredtransitions.com or email her at catherine@measuredtransitions.com

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