Bandicam Introduces VideoTrimmer.com for Fast, Free Video Trimming

Free Online Video Trimmer

A free browser-based tool that enables fast, privacy-focused video trimming with no software installation required

We launched VideoTrimmer.com to make video trimming faster and easier for anyone who wants simple results without complicated software.” — Denny

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam Company has announced the launch of VideoTrimmer.com, a new browser-based solution designed to simplify the video editing process. The platform offers users a fast and accessible way to trim videos directly within their browser, eliminating the need for software installation or complex editing tools.



The newly launched video trimmer provides a streamlined experience for users seeking quick edits without compromising quality or privacy. The service is completely free to use, requires no sign-up, and produces videos without any watermark. It supports popular formats such as MP4, WebM, and MOV, allowing users to trim clips efficiently and export them as high-quality MP4 files.



VideoTrimmer.com is built with a focus on simplicity and speed. Users can select a video file from their device, set precise start and end points using intuitive controls or manual input, and instantly preview the trimmed output. The platform also offers multiple trimming modes, including Auto, Fast, and Re-encode, enabling users to choose between speed and precision depending on their needs.



A key differentiator of the service is its privacy-first approach. Unlike many online editing tools, VideoTrimmer.com is designed to process videos entirely within the user’s browser. This ensures that files are not uploaded to external servers, allowing users to trim videos with greater confidence and control over their data.



Denny Oh, CEO of Bandicam Company, commented on the launch, stating, “We launched VideoTrimmer.com to make video trimming faster and easier for anyone who wants simple results without complicated software.” He added, “Our goal was to create a solution that balances convenience with privacy, so that users can trim videos online more comfortably and securely.”



The platform is compatible with major browsers including Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, and supports trimming of Full HD and 4K videos. With features such as instant preview, frame-accurate editing, and no upload queues, the service is tailored for users who require quick edits without delays.



While VideoTrimmer.com focuses on simplicity and accessibility, Bandicam Company continues to offer advanced solutions through its desktop software lineup. For users working with larger files or requiring more comprehensive editing capabilities, the Bandicut video cutter provides high-speed processing, support for additional formats, and advanced features such as splitting, merging, and batch editing.



In addition to its video editing tools, the company also offers a screen recorder solution that allows users to capture high-quality video content across both Windows and macOS platforms. Together, these tools form a comprehensive ecosystem designed to support content creation for various purposes.



With the introduction of VideoTrimmer.com, Bandicam Company is expanding its portfolio to include web-based solutions that complement its desktop software. The new platform is positioned as an ideal tool for users who need quick, efficient video trimming without the overhead of traditional editing software.



The service is now live and accessible globally at https://videotrimmer.com/.



About Bandicam Company

Bandicam Company develops screen recording and video editing software for users around the world. Its product lineup includes screen recorder solutions for both Windows and macOS, as well as the Bandicut video cutter. With the launch of its new video trimmer, the company continues to expand its services with simple, accessible tools that help users create and edit videos more easily across both desktop and web environments.

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