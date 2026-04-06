doola Launches AI Co-Founder to Expand Business-in-a-Box™ for Global E-Commerce Entrepreneurs

New AI-powered platform combines formation, compliance, and financial operations so global founders can launch and scale U.S. e-commerce businesses.

E-Commerce entrepreneurs don’t want 10 browser tabs and five service providers. They want one trusted partner who gets it done. AI Co-Founder is that partner” — Founder, doola

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- doola announced the expansion of its Business-in-a-Box™ platform alongside the launch of its AI Co-Founder , introducing a fully integrated solution that simplifies every stage of building and running a global e-commerce business.What is being announceddoola offers a suite of solutions for global entrepreneurs entering the U.S. market, including its Business-in-a-Box™ platform (which includes AI Co-Founder) and the E-Commerce Blueprint, a separate Shopify-focused course launched earlier this year.The platform combines LLC formation and required state and IRS filings, compliance, bookkeeping, tax filings, and analytics into one place, eliminating the need for multiple service providers. With the addition of AI Co-Founder, founders now have an intelligent, always-on partner that not only provides guidance but actively manages back-office operations.Why this mattersGlobal e-commerce is a multi-trillion-dollar market, but most founders don’t fail because of their product or storefront. They fail because the operational side of the business is fragmented, complex, and time-consuming.doola addresses this by consolidating the entire back office into a single platform. Instead of managing multiple tools, vendors, and workflows, founders can now launch, operate, and scale their businesses through one system.The addition of AI Co-Founder marks a shift from static services to intelligent, automated infrastructure, where compliance, taxes, and financial operations are continuously managed in the background.Connected companies and ecosystemdoola integrates with leading platforms across the e-commerce ecosystem, including Shopify, Amazon, Mercury, and HubSpot.The company is backed by investors such as Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, HubSpot Ventures, Hustle Fund, Tribe Capital, Post House Capital, and notable operators including Codie Sanchez and Sahil Bloom.What this enables for customersWith Business-in-a-Box™, founders can start and run a U.S.-based business from anywhere in the world. The platform includes LLC formation across all 50 states, EIN issuance through the IRS, registered agent services, virtual addresses, bookkeeping, federal and state tax filings, sales tax compliance, and operating agreements.Built-in analytics connect directly with platforms like Shopify and Amazon, giving founders real-time visibility into sales, orders, and inventory.The E-Commerce Blueprint complements this by providing a structured, step-by-step system that takes founders from idea to first sale, covering not just store setup, but also legal, financial, and operational execution.With AI Co-Founder, founders gain an intelligent partner that actively handles tasks such as setting up payments, tracking compliance deadlines, maintaining accurate books, and providing tailored U.S. tax guidance across more than 175 countries.Proof points and customer impactCustomers are already seeing meaningful results from consolidating their back office with doola.AI Co-Founder reduces hours of weekly administrative work to minutes, while Business-in-a-Box™ eliminates the need to manage multiple service providers.Running an e-commerce brand is a 24/7 job. doola already saves me hours on bookkeeping, but the new AI Co-Founder is a game-changer. Automating compliance, tax prep, and having knowledge at my fingertips means I can get back to focusing on my product and customers.Tommy Castellano, CEO of KyvoFounder quoteE-Commerce entrepreneurs don’t want 10 browser tabs and five service providers. They want one trusted partner who gets it done. AI Co-Founder is that partner, never sleeps, available 24/7, and built to handle the complexity so founders can focus on building and selling.Vision and market contextdoola’s vision is to remove friction from global entrepreneurship by turning complex back-office operations into automated infrastructure.As AI reshapes how businesses operate, doola is defining a new category where formation, compliance, and tax are no longer separate services, but part of a single, intelligent system that works continuously in the background.The front-end of e-commerce is Shopify and Amazon. The back-end of e-commerce is doola.Pricing, availability, and accessdoola’s Business-in-a-Box™ platform and AI Co-Founder are available today to global founders, providing immediate access to a fully integrated back-office solution.About dooladoola is building the infrastructure for global entrepreneurship, enabling anyone, anywhere, to start and scale a U.S. business. Through its Business-in-a-Box™ platform and AI Co-Founder, doola simplifies formation, compliance, and financial operations, helping founders focus on growth while the platform handles the rest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.