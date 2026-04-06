Emagia Unveils Gia Order Management Agent on Its Autonomous Finance Platform to Accelerate Order-to-Cash for Enterprises

Gia Autonomous Finance Agent for Order-to-Cash

80-95% touchless order management with AI agent Gia increases revenue velocity in enterprises

Order entry is where revenue velocity begins, and autonomous order management has a direct impact on revenue operations. Gia empowers enterprises with AI-first approach accelerating order-to-cash.” — Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emagia, a leading provider of AI-powered Autonomous Finance platforms, today announced the launch of its Gia Order Management Super Agent, a next-generation AI solution designed to autonomously capture, validate, and process customer orders—accelerating order-to-cash cycles and improving operational efficiency. Order entry remains one of the most manual and error-prone processes in enterprise operations, often slowing fulfillment, billing and delaying revenue. The Gia Order Management Super Agent addresses this challenge by capturing incoming fragmented order inputs—across emails, PDFs, portals, and spreadsheets—turning into validated, ERP-ready transactions - all with minimal human intervention.“Order entry is where revenue velocity begins, and accelerating it has a direct impact on the entire order-to-cash cycle,” said Veena Gundavelli, Founder & CEO of Emagia. “Gia Order Management Super Agent empowers enterprises to move toward autonomous O2C operations—unlocking faster processing, higher accuracy, and scalable growth across global finance operations.”Key Highlights:- 80–95% touchless order processing across omni-channels and multi-languages- Up to 10x faster order entry cycles, accelerating fulfillment and invoicing- 50–70% cost reduction in processing and also improving data accuracy- 120+ enterprise integrations such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, SalesforcePowered by a multi-agent AI-native platform architecture, the solution coordinates specialized agents to classify incoming orders, extract structured and unstructured data, validate it against enterprise systems, and automatically post transactions into ERP platforms. Built-in validation and confidence scoring ensure only high-quality, verified orders are processed autonomously, while exceptions are intelligently flagged for resolution.The Gia Order Management Super Agent completes Emagia's Autonomous Finance Platform for Order-to-Cash, bringing together multiple AI agents orchestrated together across order management, credit, invoicing, cash application, deductions, collections and customer payments to drive end-to-end autonomous O2C operations. Emagia Autonomous Finance is a unified Agentic AI platform for enterprises with a single unified finance data layer, unified finance intelligence layer, unified governance layer and unified orchestration layer for all agents across the entire order-to-cash cycle.

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