Britain's Got Talent Star Who Performed Across 16 Countries Opens a Restaurant With No Menu in Sicily

The Requiem at Five Seasons, Ragusa, Sicily - a 12-seat narrative dining experience where every evening is unrepeatable.

Got Talent star with 16 Got Talent appearances Mikko Rautiainen opens Five Seasons - a 12-seat, no-menu dining experience in Ragusa, UNESCO town in Sicily.

You don't book Five Seasons because you're hungry. You book it because something inside you is starving.” — Mikko Rautiainen - founder of Five Seasons

RAGUSA, RAGUSA, ITALY, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mikko Rautiainen has appeared on Got Talent in 16 countries. A single reel from his Britain's Got Talent performance - filmed at the London Palladium - has been viewed 89 million times. He earned a Golden Buzzer on Got Talent Finland. His estimated total audience across all appearances exceeds one billion views globally.Then he disappeared.No announcement. No farewell tour. No final performance. He moved to a baroque villa in southern Sicily and started cooking.The result is Five Seasons - a 12-seat narrative gastronomy experience in Ragusa, in Sicily's UNESCO-designated Val di Noto. There is no printed menu. No walk-in table. No second seating. No two evenings are ever the same. Every seat is prepaid before arrival. The evening begins when the last guest is seated. It ends when it ends.The signature offering is The Requiem : a 12 course progression through Finnish-Sicilian cuisine, running approximately four hours. Each course is paired with an original musical score composed by Mikko and delivered through wireless headphones. Beneath the food runs a spoken autobiography - written and recorded by Rautiainen himself - moving through the same emotional arc as the meal. Guests receive no programme. They do not know what is coming. They are only asked to be present.Rautiainen's path to Five Seasons is not a conventional one. Michelin-trained in Finland and Denmark, he left professional kitchens for the international stage - eventually performing across 16 national Got Talent franchises, sharing the stage with Lady Gaga at a sold-out London venue, and directing an immersive theatre production that sold out in under three minutes. He chose to walk away from all of it.He chose southern Sicily deliberately. Not Milan. Not Rome. Ragusa's carved limestone streets and baroque light carry grief and beauty in equal measure - which is, he says, precisely what the food is about."You don't book Five Seasons because you're hungry," says Rautiainen. "You book it because something inside you is starving."Five Seasons operates Thursday through Saturday evenings. The Requiem is priced at €195–€245 per person, fully prepaid. An Aperitivo format is available from €39. All reservations are made in advance. Walk-ins are not accepted.About Five Seasons: Five Seasons is a narrative gastronomy experience in a private villa in Ragusa, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sicily. Founded by Finnish chef and Got Talent performer Mikko Rautiainen, it offers an immersive 12 course dining journey for 12 guests per evening. No menu. No second seating. No two evenings the same. 100% prepaid reservations. www.5seasons.fi

Mikko Rautiainen on Britain's Got Talent

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